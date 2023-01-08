Liberty’s Sarah Hart named 2022 Carroll County Times volleyball Player of the Year

Sarah Hart spent a good portion of her youth trying various sports, searching for the right fit. Volleyball was one of the last she tried.

Sometimes you save the best for last.

“I played almost any sport there is to offer,” Hart said. “When I was young, I played so many different sports, volleyball was one of the last ones I hadn’t tried yet. So, I wanted to try it and see how it was and my parents suggested it since I was tall.”

Sarah Hart was the catalyst for Liberty volleyball's 20-0 season that culminated in winning the Class 2A state championship. Hart is the Carroll County Times All-County volleyball Player of the Year. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Volleyball and Hart were a match made in heaven. She had a stellar career at Liberty with a senior season one could only dream of.

Hart led the Lions to a undefeated season and the Class 2A state championship, their first title since 2008. For all her accomplishments, Hart is the Carroll County Times 2022 All-County volleyball Player of the Year.

“It was an incredible way to end my high school career,” Hart said. “Just finishing off with a county, a regional and a state championship — and an undefeated season — was the best we could’ve possibly done.”

Hart wasn’t the sole reason behind Liberty’s success but played a big part in it. In 63 sets, Hart, an outside hitter for the Lions, put down 309 kills. She also had 26 aces and 161 digs.

One of the traits that made Hart such a special player was her ability to play all around the court. Unlike some hitters that play three front-row rotations then leave the floor in favor of a libero or another defensive specialist, Hart stayed on the court.

[ Liberty volleyball voted Carroll County Team of the Year ]

“When I first started being an outside [hitter], I didn’t play back row; I only played the three rotations in the front,” she said. “Then, my ninth-grade year of club, my coach that year gave me a chance to play back row. That’s the first time I’ve ever done it. I just got training from club there and ever since then I’ve been playing all around the entire time.”

It was extra work to fine-tune her defensive skills, but it made her a more well-rounded player.

“I’ve done private training specifically for defense since I knew that was something I needed to work on more than hitting,” Hart said. “I’ve tried to work on my speed and agility, doing workouts at home.”

In addition to providing solid defense and passing, she proved to be a valuable weapon from the back. When defenses would gear up at the net to stop Liberty’s other dangerous hitters such as Paige Coulson and Jenna Liska, it left opportunities for Hart to attack from the back.

“It just makes it so much more unpredictable,” Hart said. “They don’t know what’s coming and have to be ready for everything at all times.”

She credits all the coaches she’s had during her career for helping make her become such a versatile player.

Sarah Hart, Liberty's senior outside hitter, finished the year with 309 kills, 26 aces and 161 digs in 63 sets. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

“When I first started playing volleyball, I was a middle hitter,” she said. “I think the biggest thing with my coaches was they found other positions for me to try and didn’t stick me as being a middle hitter my entire career. They learned to branch me out and teach me other things so I could improve.”

Hart started playing volleyball at 11 years old, going to camps the summer before she entered sixth grade. That fall, she began playing rec leagues and the next year began playing club volleyball.

“At first, even though I just started, I felt like I was getting a lot better, I was improving really fast,” Hart said.

Out of all the sports that she tried, there was just a passion about volleyball that stood out to her and helped her develop a fantastic career in the game.

“I think the bond you get with your teammates is a lot different than any other sport,” Hart said. “How you celebrate after every point and the team bonding, how you come together so much during a game, really makes that bond with your teammates different.”

After graduating from Liberty, Hart plans to attend Messiah University, a Division III school in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, where she’ll continue her volleyball career. She plans to major in accounting.

Liberty volleyball coach Sheri Hagen raises the championship trophy after the team's win over Middletown in the Class 2A state final. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Coach of the year

Sheri Hagen, Liberty

In her fourth season guiding the Lions, Hagen produced one of the finest teams in county history.

Coming off an 11-3 campaign, she had her grouped primed to make a run. The Lions knocked Westminster off its perch as perennial county champion, ending the Owls’ five-year reign while capturing their first title since 2016.

Liberty lost very few sets over the season and was only pushed to five sets once on the road in finishing 20-0 as Class 2A state champions.

In both the state semifinal against Hereford and state final against Middletown, Liberty found itself even after two sets, but Hagen kept her team in the match en route to victory.

All-County first team

Paige Coulson, Liberty, senior, outside hitter

Coulson was another standout hitter for the Lions that never left the floor. She averaged more than a double-double a match, finishing with 249 kills and 254 digs in 19 matches and 63 sets. She also served 79 aces.

South Carroll freshman Elaina Murphy is a Carroll County Times first-team All-County selection. She finished the season with 136 kills and 136 digs. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Elaina Murphy, South Carroll, freshman, outside hitter

Only a freshman, Murphy played like a veteran during the team’s playoff run to the state final. She had 136 kills and 136 digs with a 91% serve-receive rate. She also chipped in 25 aces.

Westminster's Emma Reaves is a first team All-County selection. She had 192 kills in her junior season with the Owls. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Emma Reaves, Westminster, junior, outside hitter

Reaves led the Owls’ offense this season with 192 kills, an average of 12 per match that ranked second in the county behind Hart. She also had 114 digs, 23 aces and 13 blocks.

Emily Trail, South Carroll, senior, outside hitter

Trail helped lead the Cavaliers’ offense on their way to the state final. She put down 104 kills on the year while picking up 172 digs. She also served 45 aces.

Century's Uchechi Mba is a first-team All-County selection. She was the Knights' leader in kills and blocks. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Uchechi Mba, Century, senior, middle blocker

Mba was Century’s leader in kills and blocks. Her 10.3 kills per match ranked fourth in Carroll County. She also had 2.2 blocks a match, third-best in the county.

Grace Maerten, Liberty, junior, setter

At the center of the Liberty offense was Maerten, who took on the job of calling the shots and electing which of the team’s dangerous hitters would get the ball. She finished with 570 assists to go with 111 digs and 56 aces.

South Carroll senior libero Cali Kalishek is a Carroll County Times first-team All-County selection. Her defense was key in leading the Cavaliers to the Class 1A state final. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media)

Cali Kalishek, South Carroll, senior, libero

Kalishek was a tough defender to get the ball past for the Class 1A state runner-up Cavaliers. She had 266 digs on the year with a 93% serve-receive rate. She also served 53 aces with a 90.4% serving rate.

Molly Thomas, Westminster, sophomore, libero

Thomas also showed the poise of a veteran as a sophomore. She was the defensive leader for the Owls, finishing the season with 162 digs. She also tossed up 50 assists and served 43 aces.

Second team All-County

Jenna Liska, Liberty, senior, opposite hitter

Trinity Nelson, Westminster, freshman, outside hitter

Emma Shaffer, Manchester Valley, sophomore, outside hitter

MacKenna Wright, Liberty, junior, middle blocker

Libby Burkhouse, Manchester Valley, senior, setter

Alyssa Hoffman, Century, senior, setter

Faith Mohr, Westminster, junior, setter

Lindsey Willie, South Carroll, senior, setter

Vanessa Gude, Century, junior, libero

Kamryn Troy, Manchester Valley, junior, libero