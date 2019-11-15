Ritchie Coliseum, site of the state tourney, hasn’t been a harbinger of good times for the Owls, however. They played in a state final two years ago and lost, and followed that up with a setback in the semifinals in 2018. Thursday night, Westminster made its return to Ritchie in the Class 3A semifinals to face Northern, the team that clipped the Owls in the 2017 title match.