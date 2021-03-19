With senior setter serving up points, Westminster volleyball stays unbeaten with win at Century

Getting Alexis Troy’s hands on the volleyball meant good things for Westminster in its match Thursday against county rival Century.
That’s nothing new for the Owls, who ran their offense through Troy for most of last season en route to a Carroll County Athletic League championship and a spot in the Class 3A state semifinals. The setter earned first-team all-county honors in 2019, and is one of seven seniors back for the abbreviated 2020 season being played this spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Troy’s sharing of the ball is important on offense, but perhaps her serving skills are even more crucial to the Owls’ success. Troy put together long runs while on the serving line that proved to be the difference in Westminster’s 25-17, 25-11, 25-23 win over the Knights in Eldersburg.
Troy handed out 20 assists and posted eight aces as the Owls improved to 4-0 and knocked off reigning 2A state champion Century (2-1), which played without two starters because of injuries. Troy added seven digs on defense, but said finding her rhythm when serving is a big part of her game.
“Every practice we’re always doing serving games, and really focusing on it,” Troy said. “Because if you can’t serve, then there’s really no game.”
Century battled its own serving errors through most of the first two sets before finding a little flow in the third. The Knights led 22-16, after 6-foot sophomore Uchechi Mba stood tall at the net on offense and defense, before Westminster regained the lead down the stretch. The Owls got a pair of kills from senior Sabina Rinda, a returning first-team all-county hitter, and went ahead 23-22.
Century drew even on a kill from Sierra Plummer, a 6-1 sophomore. But the Knights committed a serving error, and the Owls tallied the final two points to take the match.
Junior hitter Eva Brandt, a second-team all-county selection in 2019, led Century with six kills, and senior opposite hitter Kate Grimsley added four. Maggie Abramson totaled 14 assists.
Knights coach Bryan Trumbo lamented his players’ troubles at the serving line, but said he liked the way they played despite missing senior middle hitter Maria Acaron (2.0 kills per set) and sophomore Jasmine Stanton (1.5). Century gave up nine points on missed serves in the first set; the Knights served better than 90% in their first two matches, Trumbo said.
“Our overall play was there, I think it was a little bit of nerves,” Trumbo said. “[Mba and Plummer had] never seen a varsity match in their life, and then they have to play Westminster. ... They competed, and when our team competes it’s a lot of fun to coach.”
Junior outside hitter Cassi Shields had nine kills to pace Westminster, and Rinda added eight along with five digs and two aces.
Troy gives Westminster a steady presence on the court and gets plenty of practice at school and at home ― her father Matt Troy is the head coach at Johns Hopkins University, and last season led the Blue Jays to a 35-0 record and the Division III national championship.
Owls coach Evan Frock said Troy has matured at the service line, where the setter can use a handful of different serves depending on what she sees on the other side of the court. Some of Troy’s serves knuckle at the net, while others get drilled toward what she perceives as open space along the back row.
Frock said Troy “has taken a little bit off’ of her serves “to get a much higher percentage. ... She’s definitely a team leader for us.”