2019 Volleyball Preview Capsules

Outlook: Replacing Leiner, one of the top players in Carroll for the last few years, will be a challenge. Dietz is also gone after averaging 7 assists per set in 2018. The Lions’ new era features a new coach in Williams, who will be relying on voids to be filled. “With two freshmen, and the returning varsity squad working hard every day to empower each other, the Lions are looking forward to our competition,” Williams said via email.