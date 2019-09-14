Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County Sports Carroll County Mason-Dixon Invitational Volleyball Tournament Sep 14, 2019 | 2:04 PM Westminster vs South River in the Mason-Dixon Invitational volleyball tournament at Westminster High School Saturday September 14, 2019. Next Gallery PHOTOS Manchester Valley vs. North Hagerstown Advertisement Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County Sports 2019 Carroll County Football Preseason Rankings By Pat Stoetzer Sep 6, 2019 Westminster Preseason Football Practice Yoga - Liberty Girls Soccer Practice County golf opener Recruit-Her lacrosse workshop 2019 All-Carroll County Girls Tennis First Team Carroll County Athletic League Boys Lacrosse Scoring Leaders (FINAL 2019) Carroll County Wrestling 100 Wins Club (UPDATED JUNE 3, 2019)