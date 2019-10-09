HOW THE GAME WAS WON
The Westminster-based Bravehearts, a team made up of homeschooled players from around the area, that partners with the Fellowship of Christian athletes, rallied to win the second and third sets and hand Carroll (16-1) its first loss of the year. The Patriots fell 25-18, 25-22, 27-25 after leading 20-15 in the second set and 22-19 in the third.
The Patriots staved off match point at 24-23, and a kill from senior Camille Echegoyen gave them a 25-24 lead in the third, but FCA came back with kills from Meghan Stevens to grab a 26-25 advantage. The next serve wasn’t received cleanly, and the Bravehearts completed their sweep.
Carroll Christian fell early behind in the third set but went ahead 11-0 with six straight points, and a pair of sets from Leighann Truesdale. Carroll’s serves were inconsistent at times, and the Bravehearts capitalized. Their size was also a deciding factor, led by front-line players such as Stevens, Allison Young, Emily Genau, Sydney Mack, and Julia DeVance.
The Patriots led 22-20 in the second set, but FCA answered with the final five points and Stevens capped it with an ace. Sydney Mack added a kill in that run for the Bravehearts.
FCA pulled away in the first set to set the tone, and Stevens ended that one with an ace as well. Genau had four kills in the first set for the visitors.
TOP PERFORMERS
Abbey Duncan, Carroll Christian — 21 assists, five aces, three kills; Leighann Truesdale, Carroll Christian — 10 kills, two aces; Sydney Wooden, Carroll Christian — seven kills; Meghan Stevens, FCA Bravehearts — six kills, five aces; Emily Genau, FCA Bravehearts — seven kills
WHAT IT MEANS
Carroll remains undefeated in the Maryland Association of Christian Schools Athletic Conference at 7-0, and in first place. Tuesday’s match was Senior Night for the Patriots, who recognized five seniors in Duncan, Echegoyen, Kaylee Strickland, Natalie Tracey, and Wooden.
Tracey hasn’t played this season because of a knee injury she sustained back in the spring, coach Sarah Hahn said.
UP NEXT
Carroll Christian travels to Covenant Live on Thursday in Gaithersburg for another non-conference match. The FCA Bravehearts take on Bryn Mawr on Oct. 15.
QUOTABLE
“We’ve only been doing really good because we’ve been taking time during the preseason, and during the season, to bond with each other. And do devotions every practice, and really get to know each other. Because honestly, these are well diversed types of girls that all just got thrown into a game together. I’m very happy I got blessed with each and every one of them.” — Abbey Duncan, Carroll Christian setter.
Golf
Marriotts Ridge 171, Liberty 176
Highlight: On Monday, Justin Bartolowits carded two birdies and shot 38 to earn medalist honors for the Lions (8-7).
Baseball
Liberty High School is looking for a varsity baseball coach. If interested, please email athletic director Ed DeVincent at erdevin@carrollk12.org.