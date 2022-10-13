Varsity Q&A: Westminster volleyball’s Emma Reaves helping team meet high expectations

Westminster volleyball has built a strong legacy of success, winning five straight championships. Through their run, the Owls have featured several strong hitters, and this year is no exception with junior Emma Reaves leading the offense.

Reaves leads the Owls with 122 kills, helping her team to an 8-2 record under first-year coach Serra Jarboe. Reaves’ top performance was 26 kills in a four-set win over South Carroll last week that avenged an early-season loss.

Reaves recently spoke to the Carroll County Times about her season, playing a key role on a team with high expectations and how her success in her spring sport translates to the volleyball court.

(Editor’s note: Questions and answers have been edited for clarity.)

Westminster has a pretty proud tradition. Is there any pressure to live up to the success the past teams have had?

There’s some given pressure just because of our background and being five-time county champs. There’s obviously a bit of pressure, but I feel we can persevere together as a team and that we can do anything we have to do together.

It was a little unusual when Westminster dropped a couple county matches earlier this season. How do you see the level of volleyball in the county? Are teams catching up to you?

This year has been very competitive all around, there are a lot of great teams in our county. It’s been tough, but we are doing everything we can to keep going.

With volleyball playing a double schedule, do you take a loss as motivation to come back the next time around?

We definitely use our losses as motivation for our next games and our upcoming games. Any loss is hard on a team, but we can work toward being better personally and as a team, and I think we can all do that.

That happened with South Carroll. They beat you earlier, snapped a long county winning streak, but you came back and beat them last week.

It was definitely something we were working toward. Every since our first loss against South Carroll in, I think, seven years, it was good fuel for us going forward and keep working toward that game and it paid off.

You’ve had a good year at the net. As one of the top kill leaders in the county, how does your offense run to get you those opportunities?

Offensively and defensively I feel we are a strong team and we could get those balls up for the setters to get the offense started with a good second touch. Then, our hitters, including myself, take it from there.

No hitter is good without a good setter behind them, so give a plug to yours.

I really love my setters. They can take any feedback I give them very well and adjust to it and I’ll adjust to them. They are amazing at their jobs. Faith Mohr and Jenna Rodriguez, I really love both of them dearly.

You also had a good spring as a track and field thrower, finishing fourth at states in the discus and fifth in shot put. Does any of that training cross over from one sport to the other?

Other than raw strength, offseason and during season, I lift year-round with both of my teams, track and volleyball and I think they work very well together so I can be a good all-around player.

With the playoffs right around the corner, what is going to get Westminster to the level where the Owls can win a championship?

I think as a team we need to be very strong on offense and defense and continue to stay together, a working machine, and keep being us.

OK, now I want to get to know you and the team a little better. Of all your teammates, who do you think will make the best coach someday?

Honestly, any of us can be great coaches, but I feel one day Faith Mohr will be a great coach fundamentally, and she’s a great person in general.

Are there any good luck rituals or superstitions before a match?

Right before the match, five or 10 minutes before, we like to go out into a hallway and just jam out to music, let our anxiety go and get hyped up.

What’s on the playlist?

Just some upbeat, jump-around music.

Out of all the teams in the county, other than your own, which gym do you like playing in the most?

I do really like Man Val’s gym. I like the space I have to serve in general and I like the lights in there.

If you could time travel to any point in history, where would you go?

I’m actually in world history right now and I just learned about the Italian Renaissance. I think the culture was really rich back then and I think it would be awesome to see all these artists and architecture. I think it would be really beautiful.