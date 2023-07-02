Liberty’s Tyler Edson is named Carroll County Times 2023 boys track and field Athlete of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Starting a sport in the midst of the pandemic wasn’t easy.

Liberty’s Tyler Edson acknowledged he didn’t put much into his first two years in 2020 and 2021.

Advertisement

“What kept me going in it was I just wanted to stay fit for soccer,” Edson said. “I really didn’t have much motivation my freshman and sophomore years; I was just going through the motions. I was just hoping I’d get better. My brother ran track and he said, ‘Just wait for it to get better. Wait for yourself to improve and that’s when it gets fun.’”

It got fun really quick.

Advertisement

“Junior year was when it started to take off and I started cross country, too,” Edson said.

As a junior, Edson drastically cut times and helped Liberty’s 4x800 relay to a second-place finish at states. It was precursor to a phenomenal senior season in which Edson won three indoor state championships — the Class 2A 500- and 800-meter runs and the 4x800 relay — and claimed two more golds during the outdoor season — the 2A 800 and 4x800 relay.

Edson is the 2023 Carroll County Times boys track and field Athlete of the Year.

Liberty's Tyler Edson won three indoor track and field state championships and followed it up in the outdoor season by claiming the 2A 800 meter state title and anchoring the championship-winning 4x800 team. He is the 2023 Carroll County Times boys track and field Athlete of the Year. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“Definitely not five wins,” he laughed when asked what his expectations were for his senior year. “Going into it I was just confident when I was in the moment, like only in the postseason. I had no expectation before the season that I would be winning five state championships.”

His initial plan of staying in shape for soccer didn’t pan out. He was cut from soccer his junior season and responded by joining the cross country team.

“I remember my coach telling me I was too slow to make the team. It made me go straight to cross country with the other friends I had on the team,” Edson said. “I continued track with that fire, that motivation, and it really helped.”

After battling for two seasons to find a passion for the sport, he reached the point his brother told him would come.

“It was a weird time, it was hard to get much out of it. Most of my other friends were quitting it, too, so I really wasn’t putting much attention into it until my junior year,” he said. “Junior year outdoor, that’s when it really clicked. I cut [personal records] of 2 and 3 seconds every race. It was really, I just hit that curve and my momentum kept me going.”

Advertisement

He started his junior indoor season running the 800 in 2 minutes, 17 seconds. He ran 1:56.9 at the outdoor state championships.

Liberty track and field athlete Tyler Edson credits a lot of his success to his relay teammates and training partners. "With the strong team that I have, we push each other through workouts and we show that consistency and it helps us win our relay races," he said. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“I was looking for a lot more improvement going into senior year. I think I followed that pretty well cutting off three seconds again for the outdoor season,” he said.

He ran 1:54.11 to win the 2A 800 state outdoor title. He set his personal record June 18 at the New Balance Outdoor nationals, running 1:50.88.

His improvements caught the eye of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County track and cross country coaches. Edson will run for the Retrievers starting in the fall.

He says it’s not something he could’ve done on his own. Gregory Schellberg, Logan Cyford and Ben Smith ran with Edson on the indoor and outdoor championship 4x800 teams. They were also valuable training partners.

“That’s one of the most important things to have,” Edson said. “I’ve seen a lot of good runners fail to compete with a relay team, they don’t have the consistency. With the strong team that I have, we push each other through workouts and we show that consistency and it helps us win our relay races.”

Advertisement

All-County first team

John Ted Alemnji, Liberty, sophomore

Alemnji cleared 5 feet, 10 inches to win the county championship in the high jump, backing up his county title from the indoor season.

Kai Chwang, Manchester Valley, junior

Chwang won the county title in the 300 hurdles (41.76) and was second in the 110 hurdles (15.98). He ran on the county championship 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Manchester Valley's Logan Haines lunges as he reaches the finish line to win the boys' 200-meter dash during the Carroll County track and field championships. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Logan Haines, Manchester Valley, senior

Haines was county champion in the 100 (10.92) and 200 (22.23) and ran on the county championship 4x100 and 4x200 relays. He won the 3A East Region title in the 200.

Advertisement

Ryan Hartranft, Century, sophomore

Hartranft ran a personal-best time to win the 2A state championship in the 1,600 (4:22.06). He was also the county and region champion in the event.

Century's Joseph Hipsley makes a throw in the boys' discus event during the Carroll County track and field championships. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Patrick Haynes, Westminster, senior

Haynes won county titles in the long jump (21-2) and triple jump (42-7 1/2). He was fourth in triple jump and fifth in long jump at the 3A East Region meet.

Joseph Hipsley, Century, sophomore

Hipsley threw a personal best 127 feet to win the discus competition at the Carroll County championships.

Advertisement

Manchester Valley's Carter Knox poses after winning the boys' Class 3A 800-meter run at the MPSSAA state track and field championships. (Anthony Maluso)

Carter Knox, Manchester Valley, senior

Knox won the 3A state championship in the 800 (1:53.48) and was runner-up in the 400 (49.19). He was the county champion in the 400 and second to Edson in the 800. He ran on the state runner-up 4x800 relay.

Westminster's Cameron Rucker, right, won the Class 3A pole vault at the MPSSAA state track and field championships. His teammate Lukas Michael, left, finished second. (Anthony Maluso)

Lukas Michael, Westminster, junior

The 3A indoor pole vault state champion finished second in the outdoor season at the county championships, as well as the 3A East Region and 3A state championships, with a personal-best height of 13 feet.

Nathan Michel, Winters Mill, senior

Michel was county champion in the shot put (45-4) and finished fifth at the 2A West regional. He finished ninth at states.

Advertisement

Cameron Rucker, Westminster, senior

Rucker’s personal-best pole vault of 14-4 won the county championship. He cleared 13-6 to win the 3A state title.

Gregory Schellberg, Liberty, sophomore

Schellberg ran on Liberty’s state championship 4x800 relay. He finished second at states in the 3,200, and was county champion and seventh at states in the 1,600.

Century's Thomas Sewell, center, leads teammate Jarom Watts and Liberty's Noah Petroski in the boys' 3,200-meter run during the Carroll County track and field championships. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Thomas Sewell, Century, freshman

Sewell won the county championship in the 3,200 (10:01.76). He finished third at the event at the 2A West regional and was sixth at states.

Advertisement

Jamil Yacoubou Adam, Westminster, senior

Yacoubou Adam won the county championship in the 110 hurdles (15.09) and was a 3A state qualifier in the event.