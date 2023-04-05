Carroll County Times 2022-23 boys basketball All-County Player of the Year: Liberty’s Tyler Downs was at his best in clutch moments

Liberty's Tyler Downs averaged 17 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Carroll County champion Lions. He also led his team to its second straight regional championship. Downs has been named the Carroll County Times 2022-23 boys basketball Player of the Year. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

While Liberty guard Tyler Downs didn’t finish the season averaging the most points or grabbing the most rebounds, he was consistent and reliable all year for the county champion.

Everyone who saw Liberty on its schedule late in the season knew the key to taking down the Lions was handling No. 4 — but not many could. With Downs leading the way, Liberty went 19-6 on the season (10-2 in Carroll County) , winning both county and Class 2A West Region I championships. He finished the year averaging 17 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals, leading the Lions to the state quarterfinals.

For his efforts, Liberty’s Tyler Downs has been named the Carroll County Times 2022-23 boys basketball Player of the Year.

“There were times this year where I was extremely proud of the way I was playing,” Downs said. “Knowing this was my last year, I knew I had to go all out every game.”

Downs senior season started off rough. Fresh off a second-team All-County selection and regional championship last season, Downs suffered a broken finger that sidelined him early in the year, while he was already recovering from a shoulder injury. Getting him healthy was a priority for coach Brian Tombs as he knew the impact Tyler has on his team, particularly in clutch moments.

“I want the ball in his hands at the end of the game,” Tombs said after a victory against South Carroll on Feb. 4. “He can shoot it, he can get to the basket and he passes well.”

Liberty boys basketball player Tyler Downs at the school on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

With Downs healthy, Liberty played some of its best basketball when it mattered the most. His 25-point night against Westminster on Jan 13 showed the team’s full potential.

“It’s just really good having him back out there,” Tombs said after the game. “He makes us so much better as a team.”

The guard was heavily relied on late in the season and he delivered. On the road and with a chance to clinch the county championship, Tombs turned to Downs. He hit the game-winning shot with under 20 seconds left to lift the Lions to the title with a win against South Carroll.

Downs once again stepped up in a big moment for his team, scoring a game-high 24 points as the Lions avenged a double-overtime loss against archrival Century to win another regional championship.

In the locker room, Downs has been a leader for the Lions, often leading by example as the team’s energy shifted when he was at his best.

“Tyler has an infectious personality that the guys in the locker room really take to,” Tombs said. “The team gained a lot of confidence when Tyler got going in games.”

With a career that includes a county championship, two regional championships and now a player of the year award, Downs reflected what he wants his legacy to be as he looks to college in the fall.

“I want people to remember me as a fun guy to watch,” he said. ”All the little kids that came to the games, I want them to just enjoy playing the game they love.”

Liberty's Brian Tombs has been named the Carroll County Times boys basketball Coach of the Year (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Coach of the Year

Brian Tombs, Liberty

Brian Tombs has been named Carroll County Times Coach of the Year after leading the Lions to another 2A West Region I championship, along with a county-best 10-2 record.

Tombs’ team won a variety of ways this season, with wire-to-wire blowouts and come-from-behind road victories en route to a 19-6 overall record. With Tombs leading the way, Liberty was prepared for all types of competition, defeating teams from Howard, Fredrick and Harford counties this season.

“Coach Tombs is a class act. He is a great coach but even a better person,” Liberty athletic director Ed Devincent said. “He gets the most out of his teams, this year included. He is great at the Xs and Os of the game and also teaches life lessons that the kids will always remember.”

Gerstell's Caleb Franze, center, drives to the basket during a game against St. John's Catholic Prep on Jan. 30. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

All-County first team

Caleb Franze, Gerstell Academy, junior guard

Franze earns another first team selection after averaging 20.9 points 3 assists and 1.9 steals on the season for the Falcons. He became one of the fastest to reach 1,000 career points Feb. 26 against Francis Scott Key. Other standout performances include 32-point efforts against Concordia Prep and Indian Creek.

Gerstell's Tony Hicks shoots a pull-up jump shot in the first half against St. John's Catholic Prep on Jan. 30. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Tony Hicks Jr., Gerstell Academy, senior, forward

A second-team selection last year, Hicks’ improvement was on display throughout this season. He averaged 18.4 points and 7.2 assists on the year, providing a spark for Gerstell in many games this season once teams locked in on Franze. He was also relied on heavily as a defender this year, earning 1.9 steals per game.

Manchester Valley's Brendan Luddy attempts a 3-point shot against Century during a game on Jan. 6. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Brendan Luddy, Manchester Valley, junior, guard

Luddy led Manchester Valley in scoring throughout the season. With a bevy of shooters on coach Chris Wunder’s squad, it was often Luddy who knocked down big shots in key moments for the Mavericks. Luddy finished the year averaging 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Century's Andrew Marcinko releases a 3-point shot over Liberty's Derek Goff during a game on Feb. 10. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Andrew Marcinko, Century, senior, guard

Carroll County’s leading scorer earns his spot on the first team after an impressive 21.1 points and 3.5 assists per game. While he was known for his scoring, it was his distributing on display late in the season with double-doubles against Liberty (16 points, 10 assists) and Catonsville (27 points, 10 assists). Marcinko became the fourth Century player to hit the career 1,000-point mark during the regional playoffs.

South Carroll's Owen Scott steals the ball from Urbana's Christian Whitehead in the second quarter of a game on Dec. 27. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Owen Scott, South Carroll, senior, guard

Considered by some to be the hardest player in the county to guard, Scott finished the year averaging 18.3 points for the Cavaliers. His scoring ability was on display the entire season as he shinned with big performances all year, including 21 points against Winters Mill.

All-County second team

Owen Case, Winters Mill, junior, forward

Averaged 11.9 points per game for the Falcons, highlighted by a 22-point effort against Manchester Valley.

Jayden Williams, Gerstell Academy, senior, guard

The senior averaged 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.4 steals for the Falcons.

Ben Chenowith, Century, junior, forward

Averaged 12.3 points for the Knights on the season, scoring 19 in a win against Rockville on Dec. 28.

Chance Byrnes, Westminster, senior, guard

Led the Owls with 11 points, 3.5 assists and a county-leading 3.4 steals on the season.

Dallas Johnson, Winters Mill, senior, guard

Johnson put up 10.9 points, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals per game for the Falcons.

All-County third team

Kandi Mkpasi, Winters Mill, senior, forward:

Mkpasi averaged 11.4 points and 6.4 rebounds this year for the Falcons.

Xavier Bowman, Manchester Valley, guard

Bowman averaged 6.5 points per game on the year, and was Carroll County’s assist leader with 3.7 per game.

Jah Donald, Westminster, senior, post

Donald finished the season as the top rebounder in Carroll County with 9.2 per game.

Michael Tombs, Liberty, senior, forward

Tombs averaged 10.1 points 2.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Lions.

Phil Sackett, Liberty, senior, forward

Averaged nine points and six rebounds for the regional champion Lions.

Honorable mentions

Century: Jake Wrinkles, FSK: Jordon Fulmore, Liberty: Camden Hodges and Cole Jernigan, Manchester Valley: Markel Brown South Carroll: Pieter Borghans and Benson Sommerfeldt.