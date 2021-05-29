Carroll County track athletes brave unseasonable conditions at championship meet

In a season that nearly wasn’t, with a Carroll County Athletic League championship that only came about recently, Century’s Isabella Mastria thought it would be fun to capture a team title while ending South Carroll’s three-year winning streak.
“It would be really nice to win especially with the COVID aspect of it, like, when COVID hit we won counties,” Mastria said.
Thanks to wins in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes as well as the long jump, Mastria has put the Knights in excellent position to close out the championship, leading Westminster 199-106. Due to weather conditions Saturday at Manchester Valley High School, the boys and girls discus, shot put, and pole vault events did not take place and are set to be completed Monday.
Mastria’s strong performance gives her a ton of momentum as she begins to prepare for region and state championship meets.
“The 400 and the 100 were definitely my better events today,” Mastria said. “The 200 is my favorite to run and I do pretty well in it. It feels really good.”
Liberty’s boys lead Westminster 145-126 after 15 events thanks to wins from Tommy Nelson (100 dash, long jump), and Justin Sheetz (high jump), Eliezar Jimenez (triple jump), and wins in the 4x100 and 4x800 relays.
The conditions, which fluctuated throughout the day, seemed to calm just in time for Manchester Valley’s Rubie Goffena, who set the 1,600 run meet record, breaking 5 minutes to do it and winning in 4:59.83.
“The rain stopped and it kind of worked out for us,” Goffena said. “My goal was to break 5. I have been working towards that for a while now and I’m really excited. I’m going to train really hard this week and prepare mentally and physically for the meets moving forward.”
Goffena, who also captured the 800 run title, wasn’t the only Maverick to set a CCAL meet record as teammate Aiden Neal broke the 800 mark by .37 seconds, winning in 1:55.29, and broke the 3,200 record by almost 10 seconds, winning in 9:28.82.
The previous record was 9:38.2, set by Westminster’s Jason Santucci in 1999, according to data from carrollcountyrunning.com. Neal also won the 1,600 run and was the opening leg on MV’s winning 4x400 relay.
“I’m just really pumped about both of them,” Neal said. “Golds are more important than the county records right now. If I get them, awesome. If I don’t, I don’t, I just want to get the golds. I feel very good now that there is going to be a region and state meet.”
The girls’ 3,200 run featured a 1-2 finish by sisters Kathryn Hopkins and Makenzie Hopkins of Winters Mill in their final Carroll County Athletic League championships. After a slew of injuries Makenzie Hopkins recovered from over the previous two seasons, she said it felt nice to feel a little normal.
“It was good,” Hopkins said. “We have been training together all season and we push each other in the workouts so it was good to see all the hard work pay off.”
Westminster’s Cameron Rucker hadn’t been preparing much for his hurdle race because of shin splints, so when he took top honors in the 110 hurdles by nearly a second and a half, Rucker thought he might have been even quicker.
“I haven’t really been training on hurdles that much because I have been injured from triple jump,” Rucker said. “It felt really good, I thought I was going to go faster than I did. I thought I was going to PR, but I was point-two seconds slower. I think I can do better in the future because I haven’t been feeling too good.”
Rucker took second in the triple jump and anchored the winning 4x200 relay. Westminster’s Jack Heefner added a county title in the 200 dash.
Century’s Aiden Michael won the 300 hurdles while Carter Knox won the 400 dash for Manchester Valley.
Other girls winners included South Carroll’s Zelda Hirsch in the 100 hurdles, Century’s Sophia Taylor (300 hurdles) and Rileigh Mansfield (triple jump), and the Knights’ 4x100, 4x200, and 4x400 relays. Westminster captured the 4x800 relay while Charlotte Houle won the high jump.
BOYS TEAM SCORES (through 15 events)
1, Liberty, 145; 2, Westminster, 126; 3, Manchester Valley, 111; 4, Century, 110; 5, South Carroll, 53; 6, Francis Scott Key, 18; 7, Winters Mill, 10
GIRLS TEAM SCORES (through 15 events)
1, Century, 199; 2, Westminster, 106; 3, Manchester Valley, 75; 4, South Carroll, 59; 5, Liberty, 46; 6, Francis Scott Key, 28; 7, Winters Mill, 27
BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (TOP 3)
100 dash: 1, Nelson (LI), 11.80; 2, Jason (LI), 11.95; 3, Calabria (MV), 12.00
110 hurdles: 1, Rucker (WE), 16.12; 2, Apellaniz (17.83); 3, Ayoub (LI), 18.80
200 dash: 1, Heefner (WE), 23.95; 2, Montgomery (MV), 23.99; 3, Mullen (WE), 24.04
300 hurdles: 1, Michael (CE), 2, Alfaro (CE), 43.07; 3, Zolkiewicz (SC), 44.68
400 run: 1, Knox (MV), 51.06; 2, Montgomery (MV), 51.76; 3, Mullen (WE), 52.27
800 run: 1, Neal (MV), 1:55.29; 2, Knox (MV), 1:59.33; 3, Hebert (CE), 2:02.30
1,600 run: 1, Neal (MV), 2, Hebert (CE), 4:43.81; 3, Madsen (WE), 4:45.81
3,200 run: 1, Neal (MV), 9:28.82; 2, Hebert (CE), 10:25.84; 3, Taylor (LI), 10:27.58
400 relay: 1, Liberty, 46.80; 2, Century 46.92; 3, Manchester Valley, 47.13
800 relay: 1, Westminster, 1:35.34; 2, Century, 1:36.98; 3, South Carroll, 1:39.65
1,600 relay: 1, Manchester Valley, 3:35.83; 2, South Carroll, 3:40.02; 3, Liberty, 3:41.03
3,200 relay: 1, Liberty, 8:41.12; 2, Westminster, 8:56.12; 3, Century, 9:04.17
Triple Jump: 1, Jimenez (LI) 37-3, 2, Rucker (WE), 36-7.5; 3, Dill (CE), 34-5
High Jump: 1, Sheetz (LI), 5-10; 2, Keeley (SC), 5-8; 3, Condon (WE), 5-8
Long Jump: 1, Nelson (LI), 19-0; 2, Lewis (WE), 17-9; 3, Dill (CE), 17-4.5
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (TOP 3)
100 dash: 1, Mastria (CE), 13.07; 2, Boussy (WE), 13.51; 3, Dixon (LI), 13.65
100 hurdles: 1, Hirsch (SC), 18.08; 2, Francino (MV), 18.86; 3, Bell (CE), 19.55
200 dash: 1, Mastria (CE), 27.25; 2, Boussy (WE), 27.91; 3, Dixon (LI), 28.09
300 hurdles: 1, Taylor (CE), 51.41; 2, Stach (CE), 52.84; 3, Hirsch (SC), 55.33
400 dash: 1, Mastria (CE), 1:00.73; 2, Boyce (SC), 1:02.04; 3, L. Houle (WE), 1:02.26
800 run: 1, Goffena (MV), 2:20.96; 2, Boyce (SC), 2:34.47; 3, Bauer (CE), 2:36.22
1,600 run: 1, Goffena (MV), 4:59.83; 2, Hopkins (WM), 5:19.82; 3, Bauer (CE), 5:33.86
3,200 run: 1, K. Hopkins (WM), 11:38.37; 2, M. Hopkins (WM), 11:53.35; 3, Toth (WE), 12:05.39
400 relay: 1, Century, 55.70; 2, Westminster, 56.89; 3, Francis Scott Key, 57.85
800 relay: 1, Century, 1:55.31; 2, Westminster, 2:04.38; 3, South Carroll, 2:06.15
1,600 relay: 1, Century, 4:30.78; 2, Westminster, 4:39.61; 3, Manchester Valley, 4:45.84
3,200 relay: 1, Westminster, 10:40.55; 2, Century, 10:45.10; 3, Liberty, 11:41.75
High Jump: 1, C. Houle (WE), 4-8; 2, Porter (FSK), 4-8; 3, Moore (MV), 4-6
Long Jump: Mastria (CE), 15-11; 2, Mansfield (CE), 14-10.25; 3, Mattox (CE), 14-6.5
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Triple Jump: 1, Mansfield (CE), 31-2.5; 2, Marciante (LI), 30-3; 3, Simon (CE), 27-2.75