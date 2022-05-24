Century, Liberty tennis each earn four regional championships; all county champions qualify for state tournament

A number of Carroll County tennis standouts picked up regional titles over the weekend, advancing to this week’s state tournament.

Century won four of the five titles in the Class 2A West Region I tournament. In boys singles, Jack Amerault defeated Manchester Valley’s Ian Bartles, 6-0, 6-0. Allison Embrey won the girls singles title for the Knights, topping Winters Mill’s Jess Ludwig, 6-2, 6-0.

Twins Evan and Danielle DeLawter, last year’s mixed doubles state champions, will defend their title after beating Courtney Bell and Anthony Davenport of Manchester Valley, 6-4, 6-0.

Alison Carver and Jill Conway won the girls doubles title, beating Emily McElwaine and Madison MacGregor of Manchester Valley, 6-3, 6-3.

The Mavericks also won a regional championship in boys doubles. County champions Connor Neal and Declan McGarry beat Colin Herwig Logan Herwig of Winters Mill 6-2, 6-1.

At the 1A North Region II meet, both Carroll County singles champions added regional titles. Boys singles champion, Liberty’s Honour Zan beat Francis Scott Key’s Tommy Crushong 6-0, 6-0 for the regional championship. South Carroll’s Casey Reno beat Liberty’s Kara Bartolowits in a rematch of the county final, 6-1, 6-1.

Girls doubles county champions, Liberty’s Madison Haggerty and Grace Maerten, added a regional title, beating Marisa Lauffer and Audrey Lillycrop of South Carroll, 6-2, 6-3. In boys doubles, Liberty’s Nikhil Andhavarapu and Arjun Mistry beat South Carroll’s Colby Dixon and Will Stromberg, 6-1, 6-0.

In mixed doubles, Liberty’s Val Davis and Paul Chu beat South Carroll’s Caroline Aliftiras and Zac Sealfon, 7-5, 7-5.

The 1A state quarterfinals and semifinals begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Wilde Lake Tennis Center.