Liberty seniors Emily Brecker and Noelle Htwar, reigning state champs, coping without spring tennis

Brecker and Htwar both said they’ll need those skills fine-tuned to get ready for college tennis. Brecker said she has met with Misericordia’s coaches and players, which should help her make the transition from high school play. Plus, she said she looks forward to getting a chance for a Liberty reunion ― the Cougars’ most recent roster featured sophomore Allie Woodward, one of Brecker’s former Lions teammates.