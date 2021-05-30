Carroll County tennis tournament to be finished Monday, starting with semifinal matches

The annual Carroll County Athletic League tennis tournament is being finished Monday at Liberty High School, with championship semifinal matches set to begin at 9 a.m.
Century’s Jack Amerault takes on Liberty’s Ben Musser in one boys singles semifinal, while Francis Scott Key’s Grant Johnson battles Liberty’s Honour Zan.
In girls singles, South Carroll’s Marisa Lauffer faces Liberty’s Grace Johnson and Manchester Valley’s Carly Jarkiewicz plays South Carroll’s Casey Reno.
For boys doubles, Man Valley’s Connor Neal and Declan McGarry face Liberty’s Nathan Murphy and Josh Bellows. Meanwhile, Mavericks teammates Jackson Klingenberg and Jacob MacGregor square off against Century’s Mark Rolfes and Matt Schuler.
Liberty’s Kara Bartolowits and Alyssa Vandenberge are playing South Carroll’s Madalynn McQuarrie and Grace Nieman in a girls doubles semifinal, while Century’s Anan Gaur and Madeline Keffer take on Liberty’s Madison Haggerty and Paige Coulson.
In the mixed doubles semifinals, Century’s Danielle DeLawter and Evan DeLawter play Westminster’s Jen Sorkin and Ben Dorsey, while Winters Mill’s Jess Ludwig and Stevenson Medlin match up with Westminster’s Amber Manspeaker and Aaron Sorkin.
Baseball
The May 26 game between Francis Scott Key and Winters Mill in Uniontown was not completed. The game was in top of the fifth inning, with FSK lead 2-1 and two WM runners on base, when the game was halted. The game won’t be completed. The Eagles are 2-6, and the Falcons are 3-6.