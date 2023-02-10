Chiefs or Eagles? Carroll County high school football players predict who will win the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, the top seeds from the NFC and AFC, respectively, will face off Sunday in Super Bowl LVII.

With a lot of talk about the game surrounding quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, TV analysts, as well as former players and coaches, have been going over the matchup trying to figure out who’s going to win. We figure, who better to analyze a big football game than Carroll County’s brightest football minds?

Advertisement

We asked area high school football players who they think will win the game and why. Here’s what they had to say:

Editor’s note: Answers have been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

Advertisement

"I got the Eagles winning because of the weapons they got on offense and [Patrick] Mahomes coming off injury is gonna make him play worse than he usually does," Francis Scott Key wide receiver Seyi Adelaja said about the Super Bow. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Seyi Adelaja, Francis Scott Key

I got the Eagles winning because of the weapons they got on offense and Mahomes coming off injury is going to make him play worse than he usually does. Eagles 28, Chiefs 20.

Mason Ambrose, Liberty

The Chiefs. Mahomes always gets the job done, but it will be close. Chiefs 27, Eagles 24.

Gary Bavetta, Francis Scott Key

I think the Eagles will win. They have the better overall team, but they lack experience in the Super Bowl. Eagles 34, Chiefs 27.

Markel Brown, Manchester Valley

I think the Eagles are going to win because they’ve been playing their best lately and I don’t like Patrick Mahomes. Eagles 28, Chiefs 21.

Advertisement

Luke Collins, Liberty

This is Mahomes’ third trip to the big game after winning one and losing one. The Eagles are led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is playing in the big game for the first time. The Eagles have a better defense and the Chiefs have Super Bowl experience. The Chiefs’ offense is mainly focused on one tight end, Travis Kelce, and a rookie running back, Isiah Pacheco. The Eagles’ offense has more weapons at receiver, tight end, running back and has a stronger defense. The Eagles’ offense should be able to move the ball against the Chiefs’ average defense. Hurts has limited playoff experience, but if he can check his emotions and execute the plays, I expect the Eagles to win. Eagles 24, Chiefs 14.

"I think the Eagles are going to win because they have a very strong team and weapons everywhere," Manchester Valley's James Herndon said. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Trey Helmick, Century

I honestly think that the Eagles are going to win with their strong offense and their great secondary on defense. Eagles 42, Chiefs 38.

James Herndon, Manchester Valley

I think the Eagles are going to win because they have a very strong team and weapons everywhere. Eagles 34, Chiefs 27.

Advertisement

Mike Kraus, South Carroll coach

Defense and rushing attacks will dominate the game and the Eagles are better in both areas. With Super Bowl LVII featuring the two best teams of this season, the Eagles will prevail in a closely contested game. In my opinion, it will be one of the best championship games in years. Eagles 23, Chiefs 20.

Nico Marsicano, Liberty

The Chiefs are the better team in my opinion, but I believe the Eagles’ defense is going to be able to get a stop when it really matters and Jalen Hurts will lead the Eagles to victory, as he has done all season. Eagles 34, Chiefs 31.

Ray Poulton, Century

The Chiefs will win because they have played the hardest teams and they have a more dynamic offense. Chiefs 28, Eagles 21.

Advertisement

"I’m an Eagles fan since Day 1, my parents are from Pennsylvania, so I got the Birds," Liberty quarterback Jack Pellicciotti said. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Jack Pellicciotti, Liberty

I’m an Eagles fan since Day 1 — my parents are from Pennsylvania — so I got the Birds. I don’t think Kansas City is as healthy as it wants to be. I think we’re all healthy and I just think we got something going and it’s the perfect way to cap off the season. Eagles 31, Chiefs 24

Ben Pitta, Manchester Valley

I would say the Eagles will win mainly because I’d argue they have a better running game than the Chiefs. Both teams are going to light it up through the air but in the end it’ll come down to the running game. Eagles 28, Chiefs 21.

AJ Rodrigues, South Carroll

I got the Chiefs. I don’t like the Eagles, I’m a big Commanders fan. But the Chiefs are going to pick them apart. Patrick Mahomes is too good. Chiefs 31, Eagles 17.

Advertisement

"The Chiefs are missing most of their receiving threats, Patrick is surviving off of one ankle and I feel like the Eagles defense is just too much of a force to give up points knowing that, and their game plan will be too good," Westminster quarterback Kyrece Walker said. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Andy Schneider, Westminster

I think when it comes down to it, like most football games, it’ll be won in the trenches, and the Eagles’ offensive and defensive lines are perhaps the best in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes will make some plays for sure, but I think Coach [Nick] Sirianni and the Eagles pull it out with some tough, physical football, the way it should be. Eagles 27, Chiefs 21.

Kyrece Walker, Westminster

The Chiefs are missing most of their receiving threats, Patrick Mahomes is playing on one ankle and I feel like the Eagles’ defense is just too much of a force to give up points. Philadelphia’s offense, with Hurts’ dual-threat capabilities, wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on both sides, running back Miles Sanders in the backfield and the best offensive line in the league paving the way will be too much for the Chiefs’ secondary. Eagles 34, Chiefs 17.