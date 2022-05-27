Liberty tennis has three state finalists; Century mixed doubles team looking for a repeat

Carroll County has four state finalists going for gold at the state tennis championships, held this weekend at Wilde Lake Tennis Center.

Class 2A and 1A quarterfinals and semifinals were held Thursday. Finals are scheduled for noon Saturday.

The Century mixed doubles team of twins Evan and Danielle DeLawter are going after their second straight Class 2A title. They only dropped three total games over the quarterfinals and semifinals Thursday. They’ll face Poolesville’s Kyra McGlinchey and Varun Das.

Liberty has three finalists in Class 1A. County boys singles champion Honour Zan survived a tough semifinal, winning a third-set tiebreaker 0-6, 7-5, 1-0 (6).

Liberty also has finalists in girls and boys doubles. Madison Haggerty and Grace Maerten won their quarterfinal, 6-2, 6-0, and their semifinal 6-3, 6-4. They face Western Tech’s Imani Groce and Fiona Williamson in the final.

Liberty’s boys double team of Nikhil Andhavarapu and Arjun Mistry have only dropped one game through the first two matches of the tournament and face Patterson Mill’s Andrew Lee and Walker Milstead in the finals.