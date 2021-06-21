xml:space="preserve">
Carroll County athletes win eight events at outdoor track state championships

By
Carroll County Times
Jun 21, 2021 7:00 AM
Century's Isabella Mastria, left, and South Carroll's Madelyn Boyce, seen in this file photo from the 2021 Carroll County outdoor track championship meet, each earned top three finishes in the 400 at the 2A state championships on Saturday.
Century's Isabella Mastria, left, and South Carroll's Madelyn Boyce, seen in this file photo from the 2021 Carroll County outdoor track championship meet, each earned top three finishes in the 400 at the 2A state championships on Saturday. (Doug Kapustin for carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

There may not have been any Carroll County teams among the top three in their respective classifications at the end of this spring’s state track championships, but there were several individuals that emerged with medals at the season-ending meet.

Over the weekend at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, seven boys or girls individuals or relay teams between the county’s seven public schools won events in either the 2A or 3A classification. A handful of others finished second or third.

Winters Mill senior Kathryn Hopkins stood out as double winner, taking the 2A girls titles in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. In the 1,600 she posted a time of 5:10.98 to edge Digital Harbor’s Nia Warren by just under two seconds. Then in the 3,200 she again won by under two seconds, this time edging Oakdale’s Hayley Ross by posting a time of 11:38.33.

Century sophomore Isabella Mastria won the 2A long jump (15-10.5) and scored in a total of four different events. She placed third in the 400 — just behind South Caroll’s Madelyn Boyce who finished second — and added a fifth-place effort in the 200 to go with sixth place in the 100.

Manchester Valley junior Rubie Goffena finished first in the 3A 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:59.63.

On the boys side, Liberty dominated the 2A throwing events. Senior Mason Breeze won the discus with a throw of 155-06 and then finished third in the shot put (45-10.5), which was an event won by fellow senior teammate Benjamin Treat with a distance of 51-05.

In 3A, Manchester Valley’s Aiden Neal ran his way to first place in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:09.51 and also helped the Manchester Valley 4x400 relay squad to a title by running the lead leg of the race on the way to a time of 3:23.36. Neal also placed third in the 800.

Team Scores:

2A Boys: 1. Milford Mill, 85; T6. Liberty, 32; 14. Century, 23; 19. South Carroll, 14; T29. Francis Scott Key, 4.

2A Girls: 1. Westlake, 49; T8. Century, 30; T12. Winters Mill, 24; 16. South Carroll, 21; T25. Francis Scott Key, 8.

3A Boys: 1. Oakland Mills, 106; 9. Manchester Valley, 26; T25. Westminster, 6.

3A Girls: 1. Hereford, 89; 14. Manchester Valley, 20; 21. Westminster, 11.5.

Top Three Finishers:

2A Boys:

400: 3. Ben Heibler, Liberty, 51.40.

1,600: 2. Hayden Hebert, Century, 4:26.99.

3,200: 2. Hayden Hebert, Century, 10:03.28.

High jump: 3. Brady Keeley, South Carroll, 5-10.

Pole vault: 2. Peyton Thomas, South Carroll, 13-00.

Shot put: 1. Benjamin Treat, Liberty, 51-05; 3. Mason Breeze, Liberty, 45-10.5.

Discus: 1. Mason Breeze, Liberty, 155-06.

2A Girls:

400: 2. Madelyn Boyce, South Carroll, 59.11; 3. Isabella Mastria, Century, 1:00.04.

1,600: 1. Kathryn Hopkins, Winters Mill, 5:10.98.

3,200: 1. Kathryn Hopkins, Winters Mill, 11:38.33.

Pole vault: 2. Zelda Hirsch, South Carroll, 9-06.

Long jump: 1. Isabella Mastria, Century, 15-10.5.

3A Boys:

800: 3. Aiden Neal, Manchester Valley, 1:54.30.

1,600: 1. Aiden Neal, Manchester Valley, 4:09.51.

4x400 relay: 1. Manchester Valley, 3:23.36.

3A Girls:

1,600: 1. Rubie Goffena, Manchester Valley, 4:59.63.

4x800 relay: 3. Westminster, 10:01.86.

Shot put: 3. Grace Buttiglieri, Manchester Valley, 32-05.

