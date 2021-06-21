Carroll County athletes win eight events at outdoor track state championships

Winters Mill senior Kathryn Hopkins stood out as double winner, taking the 2A girls titles in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. In the 1,600 she posted a time of 5:10.98 to edge Digital Harbor’s Nia Warren by just under two seconds. Then in the 3,200 she again won by under two seconds, this time edging Oakdale’s Hayley Ross by posting a time of 11:38.33.