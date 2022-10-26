South Carroll golf finishes as 2A/1A state runner-up; Geyer, Fitzpatrick earn silver as individuals

River Hill's Benjamin Siriboury hits a tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the MPSSAA State Golf Championships at the University of Maryland Golf Course on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

With a team brimming with potential, South Carroll golf came so close.

After two days of play at the 2022 Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Class 2A/1A state golf tournament, the Cavaliers fell three strokes shy of Poolesville and individual girls champion Olivia Cong. South Carroll’s four golfers totaled 638 over the two days; Poolesville posted 635. Poolesville led by two strokes coming into Wednesday’s final, and was considerably helped by an eight-stroke improvement from the semis by senior Andrew Jauch.

Sophomore Michael Valerio led South Carroll with a 155 overall score, good enough to tie for 10th individually A individual standings, amidst a team consisting of two other sophomores and a freshman.

South Carroll's Michael Valerio hits a chip shot onto the second green during the final round of the MPSSAA Class 2A/1A state golf tournament the University of Maryland Golf Course on Wednesday. Valerio led the Cavaliers who finished as state runners-up. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“There’s something to be said for learning from experience,” South Carroll coach Matthew Joseph said. “We’re lucky that we had the experiences with a bunch of sophomores and freshmen.”

Joseph’s squad stood as the only team at the tournament with no juniors or seniors, and by far the youngest team in the 2A/1A group. With such a young team, Joseph said his squad had nothing to lose with the title within reach. Sophomore Patrick Carl had nerves going into score-calculation, and hoped his team might have rallied for a win. South Carroll and Poolesville stayed close, but it wasn’t enough.

“It’s a little disappointing because I really thought this was gonna be our year for winning states, but I’m still really excited,” Carl said. “We were undefeated all year, and I thought this would cap it off.”

South Carroll's Jack Laur connects with a drive on the ninth tee during the final round of the MPSSAA Class 2A/1A State Golf Championships. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Carl shot an 80 in Tuesday’s semifinal and followed up with a 76 on Wednesday. Jack Laur shot rounds of 80 and 83, while Josh Vendemia shot 84 and 80.

Carl pointed to the greens at the University of Maryland golf course as a challenge for him, and thought his putting was shaky on the day. But Joseph and Carl both agreed that finishing in second was a step for the squad.

“I see no reason why we’re not back down here next year and doing this all over again,” Joseph said.

Four teams made the cut in 2A/1A. Brunswick finished third with 643 and Manchester Valley finished fourth with 667. The Mavericks were led by Parker Bopst who shot rounds of 75 and 77 for a 152 total, tying for seventh overall.

Glenelg's Megan Kirkpatrick hits a chip shot onto the 8th green during the final round of the MPSSAA State Golf Championships at the University of Maryland Golf Course on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Amidst the nail-biting action on the 2A/1A team front, Glenelg junior Megan Kirkpatrick fought it out with Cong for the girls individual title, but came up five strokes short after facing a two-stroke deficit coming into the day.

“I think I played really well today,” Kirkpatrick said. “I came out hot, I started two-down and after the first hole I was square with [Cong]. The next couple didn’t go my way but after that, I pulled it together and finished with a low score.”

The Glenelg junior thought she played better Wednesday with some sporadic rain and wind, than in district play, and never thought she didn’t have a chance.

Kirkpatrick beat out third-place finisher Shelby Herbert of La Plata by eight strokes. Her score of 146 would’ve been good enough to place second in 4A/3A as well. With a silver medal around her neck, Kirkpatrick didn’t have many regrets.

“I think being back is so much easier than having the lead,” Kirkpatrick said. “You know what you have to chase. … I left it all out there.”

In the boys individual standings, North East junior Noah Wallace placed first with a score of 140, six strokes above the nearest competitor, Brunswick’s Hank Adams. C. Milton Wright sophomore Jackson Geyer finished third with 148 and Hereford junior Adam Green finished tied for seventh with a 152.