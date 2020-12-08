Springdale Prep basketball enjoys boys-girls doubleheader sweep

Springdale Prep’s boys basketball team improved to 3-1 with a 55-18 over visiting Rosedale Baptist 55-18 on Monday night in New Windsor.
The Lions got 15 points from Kadon Fossett, 14 from Richard Burke, and 13 from Detwan Montague.
On the girls side, Springdale cruised past Rosedale 74-49 and ran its record to 2-1 with the Monday win. Savannah Brooks poured in 28 points, and had 13 rebounds and nine assists.
Summer Brooks added 14 points and seven assists, Julianna Lesher ad 14 points and eight boards, and Elizabeth Bertrand added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Springdale hosts Carroll Christian on Friday at 5 p.m., and the boys teams face off that night at 6:30 after hosting Avalon on Wednesday at 6:30.