Springdale Prep boys basketball improves to 2-1, beats Frederick Force

Springdale Preparatory School’s boys basketball team is underway this season, and the Lions posted their second win by beating Frederick Force 86-49 on Friday night in New Windsor.
Springdale Prep opened the season Nov. 30 with a 93-46 victory over Rosedale Baptist, then lost to Word of Life 70-66 on Wednesday despite 18 points and 12 rebounds from senior Detwan Montague.
The Lions’ girls team also played Word of Life on Wednesday and fell short 56-38. Junior Savannah Brooks scored 19 and freshman Julianna Lesher added nine.
Springdale Prep has a girls-boys doubleheader with in-county foe Carroll Christian set for Dec. 11.