Spring 2021 Carroll County Times All-County Boys Soccer First Team

John Alcorn
Winters Mill junior D
—Tied for fifth in scoring with 11 points
—Used offensive moves to tally five goals
—Led Falcons in scoring this spring
—Scored twice in match vs. Man Valley
Sam Allen
Liberty sophomore MF
—Netted two goals this spring
—Helped Lions go 8-0, win county title
—Netted goal in OT win vs. Westminster
—Also notched goal in victory vs. South Carroll
Aydin Armstrong
Century junior MF
—Finished with 3 goals this spring
—Scored in 1-1 tie vs. Francis Scott Key
—Netted goal in match vs. Liberty
—Part of Knights’ 2-4-2 record this spring
Charlie Boldosser
South Carroll senior GK
—Led Carroll with 85.9 save percentage
—Helped Cavaliers go 5-2-1 this spring
—Had 10 saves in shutout win vs. Man Valley
—Made 10 saves in clash against Liberty
Danny Caparotti
South Carroll junior MF
—Led Carroll in scoring with 21 points
—Tallied eight goals, five assists for SC
—Helped Cavs go 5-2-1 this spring
—Scored twice in 2-0 win vs. Man Valley
Chimwemwe Chinkuyu
Liberty senior D
—Helped Lions go 8-0, win county title
—Had 2 assists this spring
—Marked speedy opponents on Liberty’s D
—Also moved up top for extra attacking threat
Cam Doolan
Westminster senior MF
—Finished with 2 goals this spring
—Drilled free kick game-winner to beat SC
—Also kicked for Owls football team
—Headed to Bucknell for lacrosse next year
Griffin Garvis
Francis Scott Key junior MF
—Scored to lift Eagles past Man Valley 1-0
—Helped Key draw with county rival Century
—Played in 1A state final in 2019
—Had 6 goals, 4 assists in sophomore season
Kyle Hatmaker
Century senior MF
—Finished with 2 goals, 3 assists this spring
—Had 1 goal, 1 assist in tie with Winters Mill
—Had 2 assists in win vs. Man Valley
—Part of state championship team in 2019
Ben Hiebler
Liberty senior MF
—Times Player of the Year
—Second in county in scoring with 18 points
—Had 5 goals, county-best 8 assists
—Helped Lions go 8-0, win county title
Derek Jackson
South Carroll senior D
—Posted 1 goal, 1 assist for Cavaliers
—Helped SC go 5-2-1 this spring
—Three-year starter on varsity
—Headed to Stevenson next year
Jarod Kuether
Liberty junior D
—Physical player linked defense to MF
—Finished with three goals this spring
—Led Lions to 8-0 record, county title
—Manned center back position
Drew McLaughlin
Liberty senior F
—Third in county in scoring with 14 points
—Netted 7 goals, second most in Carroll
—Scored twice in 3-2 win over Man Valley
—Used speed in center of attacking third
Chad Petrick
Manchester Valley senior F
—Finished with 9 points this spring
—Had 5 assists, scored 2 goals for Mavs
—Assisted goal in 1-0 win over FSK
—Netted goal in clash with Liberty
Noah Roche
Westminster senior F
—Tied for third in scoring in Carroll
—Finished with 14 points (6 goals, 2 assists)
—2 goals, 1 assist in win vs. Winters Mill
—Headed to York College next year
Colin Williams
Century junior MF
—Helped Century to 2 wins this spring
—Chosen as Knights’ team captain
—Century ran offense through him
—Part of 2A state champ team in 2019
Coach of the Year
Dave Abarbanel, Liberty
—Guided Lions to 8-0 record
—Team won 4th county in 6 seasons
—Had five 1st-team all-county players
—Career record of 59-31-2