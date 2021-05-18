xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Spring 2021 Carroll County Times All-County Boys Soccer First Team

Carroll County Times
May 18, 2021 8:45 AM

John Alcorn

Winters Mill junior D

—Tied for fifth in scoring with 11 points

—Used offensive moves to tally five goals

—Led Falcons in scoring this spring

—Scored twice in match vs. Man Valley

Sam Allen

Liberty sophomore MF

—Netted two goals this spring

—Helped Lions go 8-0, win county title

—Netted goal in OT win vs. Westminster

—Also notched goal in victory vs. South Carroll

Aydin Armstrong

Century junior MF

—Finished with 3 goals this spring

—Scored in 1-1 tie vs. Francis Scott Key

—Netted goal in match vs. Liberty

—Part of Knights’ 2-4-2 record this spring

Charlie Boldosser

South Carroll senior GK

—Led Carroll with 85.9 save percentage

—Helped Cavaliers go 5-2-1 this spring

—Had 10 saves in shutout win vs. Man Valley

—Made 10 saves in clash against Liberty

Danny Caparotti

South Carroll junior MF

—Led Carroll in scoring with 21 points

—Tallied eight goals, five assists for SC

—Helped Cavs go 5-2-1 this spring

—Scored twice in 2-0 win vs. Man Valley

Chimwemwe Chinkuyu

Liberty senior D

—Helped Lions go 8-0, win county title

—Had 2 assists this spring

—Marked speedy opponents on Liberty’s D

—Also moved up top for extra attacking threat

Cam Doolan

Westminster senior MF

—Finished with 2 goals this spring

—Drilled free kick game-winner to beat SC

—Also kicked for Owls football team

—Headed to Bucknell for lacrosse next year

Griffin Garvis

Francis Scott Key junior MF

—Scored to lift Eagles past Man Valley 1-0

—Helped Key draw with county rival Century

—Played in 1A state final in 2019

—Had 6 goals, 4 assists in sophomore season

Kyle Hatmaker

Century senior MF

—Finished with 2 goals, 3 assists this spring

—Had 1 goal, 1 assist in tie with Winters Mill

—Had 2 assists in win vs. Man Valley

—Part of state championship team in 2019

Ben Hiebler

Liberty senior MF

Times Player of the Year

—Second in county in scoring with 18 points

—Had 5 goals, county-best 8 assists

—Helped Lions go 8-0, win county title

Derek Jackson

South Carroll senior D

—Posted 1 goal, 1 assist for Cavaliers

—Helped SC go 5-2-1 this spring

—Three-year starter on varsity

—Headed to Stevenson next year

Jarod Kuether

Liberty junior D

—Physical player linked defense to MF

—Finished with three goals this spring

—Led Lions to 8-0 record, county title

—Manned center back position

Drew McLaughlin

Liberty senior F

—Third in county in scoring with 14 points

—Netted 7 goals, second most in Carroll

—Scored twice in 3-2 win over Man Valley

—Used speed in center of attacking third

Chad Petrick

Manchester Valley senior F

—Finished with 9 points this spring

—Had 5 assists, scored 2 goals for Mavs

—Assisted goal in 1-0 win over FSK

—Netted goal in clash with Liberty

Noah Roche

Westminster senior F

—Tied for third in scoring in Carroll

—Finished with 14 points (6 goals, 2 assists)

—2 goals, 1 assist in win vs. Winters Mill

—Headed to York College next year

Colin Williams

Century junior MF

—Helped Century to 2 wins this spring

—Chosen as Knights’ team captain

—Century ran offense through him

—Part of 2A state champ team in 2019

Coach of the Year

Dave Abarbanel, Liberty

—Guided Lions to 8-0 record

—Team won 4th county in 6 seasons

—Had five 1st-team all-county players

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

—Career record of 59-31-2

