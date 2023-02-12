‘A great day to be a Cavalier’: South Carroll wrestling repeats as Class 1A state dual champions, beating Northern Garrett, 46-30

South Carroll's Michael Pizzuto tries to escape control by Northern-Garrett's Jacob Brenneman in the 138 weight class during the finals of the 1A state dual wrestling meet at North Point High School on Saturday, February 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The South Carroll Cavaliers are champions once again.

In a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s state championship dual, the Cavaliers defeated the Northern Garrett Huskies, 46-30, to repeat as Class 1A state dual champions.

“I’m so proud of them,” coach Anthony Winfield said. “We knew they were going to be a tough team to beat, but we did some of our best wrestling today.”

The Cavaliers beat the Huskies a year ago, 45-25, for their first state dual championship.

Grayson Barnhill got the final started right for the Cavaliers; his pin over Mathew Beitzel in the 106-pound match got the South Carroll faithful on its feet. As the freshman got off the mat, he screamed with joy, pointing at his father with a huge smile on his face as he celebrated the pinfall.

South Carroll's Grayson Barnhill works to pin Northern Garrett's Mathew Beitzel in the 106-pound match during the finals of the Class 1A state dual wrestling meet at North Point High School on Saturday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Barnhill was considered the underdog as Beitzel is ranked third at 113 pounds by the Maryland State Wrestling Association. But after the pin, the Cavaliers’ confidence grew and the Huskies fans shared concerned glances as they now knew that just like last year, South Carroll came to wrestle.

“Anytime you come out there and you pin a kid that’s ranked high like that, it sets the tone for the rest of the team,” Barnhill said.

The two schools traded wins, and after the 145-pound match ended with North Garrett’s Caleb Brenneman pinning Kaden Cyrus, South Carroll found itself down 18-16.

Enter, Gage Owen.

South Carroll wrestlers celebrate as they receive their championship trophy following the team's win over Northern Garrett. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Owen pinned Jared Graham in their 152-pound matchup, which started a run of South Carroll domination many were already used to seeing firsthand this season.

The senior is known for dominating opponents with technical falls and earning high point totals in matches, but with his team down and a state title on the line, Owen went to work, earning the pinfall in less than two minutes.

“Gage is somebody that you can really rely on,” Winfield said. “He’s accomplished absolutely everything and we know he’s gonna go out there and get it for us.”

Owen’s pin gave South Carroll the lead back and the Cavaliers rolled, earning pinfall victories in the next four matches to extend the lead and clinch the program’s second straight dual championship.

“In a match like that, in this situation, you need a pin.” Owen said. “So I buckled down and got my team what we needed.”

South Carroll opened the day with a 64-12 win over Harford Tech in the semifinals, in which the Cavaliers only dropped one contested match. Barnhill and Owen were among six Cavaliers who earned pins in the match.

With the individual state tournament around the corner, South Carroll still has work to do. But after a long season that included wins over Carroll County rivals schools, top private schools and even out of state powerhouses, Owen and the program took the time to celebrate another hard earned accomplishment.

“We did it,” he said looking at his medal. “Today’s a great day to be a Cavalier.”

South Carroll's Rylan Moose flexes after receiving his championship medal following the team's win over Northern Garrett during the finals of the Class 1A state dual wrestling meet. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Class 1A state finals: South Carroll 46, Northern Garrett 30

106: Grayson Barnhill (SC) over Mathew Beitzel (NG) Fall 1:23; 113: Nate Wilhelm (NG) over Isabella Garity (SC) Fall 1:17; 120: Evan Owen (SC) over Devin Opel (NG) Maj 9-1; 126: Joseph Gigliotti (SC) over Landon Yoder (NG) Fall 1:01; 132: Austin Ravenscraft (NG) over Angelo Marchany (SC) Dec 4-2; 138: Jacob Brenneman (NG) over Michael Pizzuto (SC) Dec 2-1; 145: Caleb Brenneman (NG) over Kaden Cyrus (SC) Fall 0:46; 152: Gage Owen (SC) over Jared Graham (NG) Fall 1:55; 160: Anthony Rodrigues (SC) over Nick Riley (NG) Fall 4:38; 170: AJ Rodrigues (SC) over Billy Durst (NG) Fall 0:52; 182: Manny Rodrigues (SC) over Jayden Fike (NG) Fall 2:51; 195: Rylan Moose (SC) over Joe Burris (NG) Fall 0:43; 220: Scott Beitzel (NG) over Janero Marchany (SC) Fall 1:16; 285: Jake Beeman (NG) over Decklen Logan (SC) Fall 4:13.

Class 1A semifinals: South Carroll 64, Harford Tech 12

285: Decklen Logan (SC) over Gavin Lawson (HT) Fall 0:26; 106: Grayson Barnhill (SC) over Damon Boniface (HT) Fall 0:24; 113: Zaden Tablan (HT) via fft.; 120: Evan Owen (SC) over Christian Donlick (HT) Fall 1:14; 126: Joseph Gigliotti (SC) via fft.; 132: Angelo Marchany (SC) over Logan Barkey (HT) Dec 3-2; 138: Nikolai Chervak (HT) over Kaden Cyrus (SC) Fall 1:02; 145: Michael Pizzuto (SC) over Ryan Sewell (HT) Maj 15-3; 152: Gage Owen (SC) over Aidan Sullivan (HT) Fall 2:46; 160: Anthony Rodrigues (SC) over Brian Vickers (HT) Maj 10-2; 170: AJ Rodrigues (SC) over Alex Hallameyer (HT) Fall 0:19; 182: Rylan Moose (SC) over Jack Ryder (HT) TF 15-0; 195: Manny Rodrigues (SC) via fft.; 220: Janero Marchany (SC) over Spiros Nikitaras (HT) Fall 1:04.