South Carroll wrestling rolls to 1A North regional dual championship with wins over FSK, Dunbar

From Day 1 of practice, South Carroll wrestling coach Matt Thomas had each wrestler set one team goal and two individual goals. Almost universally, the team goal was to win the state dual meet title.
Wednesday night at Francis Scott Key, the Cavaliers moved a little closer to doing precisely that. The third-ranked Cavaliers beat host FSK 63-12, and then Dunbar 69-0 to win the Class 1A North regional dual title.
The Cavaliers advance to the state semifinals Saturday at North Point High School in Charles County, with a potential championship dual that evening. If they win, it will be South Carroll’s first title in school history.
“We did what we had to do, and that was to get two wins,” Thomas said. “We’re 23-0, and we have two more matches left to get to our goal.”
Thomas says the title is an important one for the team.
“There’s a sense of urgency with these guys,” he said. “They’re a great group of kids. This is goal number one, and they put the team first.”
The Cavaliers rolled against an undermanned Dunbar squad in the championship. The Poets only brought eight wrestlers because of illness, and South Carroll pretty much had its way. After falling behind to FSK in the semifinals, 12-0, the Cavaliers didn’t give up a team point the rest of the night.
South Carroll’s Michael Pizzuto, who won an individual state title in 2020, said winning the dual title is important to him.
“We were favored in our gym in 2020 in the duals, but we got upset by Glenelg,” Said Pizzuto. “From the beginning of the year, we talked about this. Now we’re so close. We just have to keep going, one match at a time.”
When asked what’s more important, his individual accomplishments or the dual title, Pizzuto didn’t hesitate.
“Right now, it’s the team title,” said Pizzuto. “I’ve already gotten a state title, and work on that will come later. This is what we are concentrating on now.”
The only downfall for the Cavaliers in the finals came late in the match when the South Carroll bench was penalized a team point for a violation in the 220-pound match.
In the semifinals, the Cavaliers gave up points (on a forfeit at 113 and a pin at 120), to trail 12-0, but rallied to win the next 10 matches — nine by pin — to take a commanding lead. Of those matches, the quickest was Gage Owen’s 40-second pin in the 138-pound bout. Also, Manny Rodrigues pinned FSK’s Ethan Klass in only 56 seconds at 152, while South Carroll’s Janero Marchany (182) pinned Adam Knox just 58 seconds into their match.
Dunbar rallied from an early deficit to defeat Liberty in the other semifinal. The Poets got the points needed in the last two matches, where Maurice Coclough defeated Javier Beltrand, 16-14, and Kamren Griffin decisioned Samuel Perretta, 8-0.
SEMIFINALS
South Carroll 63, F.S. Key 12
103: Owen (SC) pinned Riley, 3:37; 113: Mattingly (FSK) fft.; 120: Taylor (FSK) pinned Hobbs, :35; 126: R. Athey (SC) pinned Kinloch, 1;31; 132: Pizzuto (SC) pinned Lombrola, 1:40; 138: Owen (SC) pinned Ramirez, :40; 145: Bond (SC) pinned Rouse, 1:28; 152: M Rodriques (SC) pinned Klass, :56; 160: AJ Rodriques (SC) pinned Griffin, 1:19; 170: B Athey (SC) dec. Weeks, 5-0; 182: Marchany (SC) pinned Knox, :56; 195: Moose (SC) pinned G Dell, 2:53; 220: Davis (SC) pinned J Dell, 3:04; 285: double forfeit.
Dunbar 37, Liberty 33
103: K Griffin (DUN) dec. Parreta, 8-0; 113: D Ohler (LIB) fft.; 120: Slicker (LIB) fft.; 126: Gary (DUN) pinned Piek, 2:52; 132: Anderson (DUN) fft.; 138: Luedtke (DUN) fft.; 145: R Ohler (LIB) fft.; 152: Marsico (LIB) dec. Anderson, 14-13; 160: Bullock (DUN) pinned Pendalton, 1:01; 170: Feck (LIB) fft.; 182: Grant (DUN) pinned Rubin, :40; 195: N Griffin (LIB) fft; 220: Coclough (DUN) dec. Beltrand, 16-14; 285: double forfeit.
FINALS
South Carroll 69, Dunbar 0
103: D Owen (SC) pinned Griffin, 1:59; 113: double forfeit; 120: Hobbs (SC) fft.; 126: R Athey (SC) tech fall Gary; 132: Pizzuto (SC) dec. C Anderson, 10-1; 138: G. Owen (SC) pinned Luedtke, 2:38; 145: Bond (SC) pinned J Anderson, 2:47; 152: M Rodriques (SC) pinned Bullock, 2:12; 160: AJ Rodriques (SC) fft.; 170: B Athey (SC) fft.; 182: Moose (SC) pinned Grant, 2:18; 195: Jenero (SC) fft.; 220: Davis (SC) pinned Coclough, :58; 295: double forfeit.