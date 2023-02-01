Jay Braunstein resigns during first season as South Carroll wrestling coach; Anthony Winfield named interim coach

Anthony Winfield has been named interim wrestling coach at South Carroll following the resignation of first-year coach Jay Braunstein.

Winfield confirmed to the Carroll County Times that he is taking over for Braunstein as he deals with personal matters. Winfield was previously an assistant at South Carroll and is a 2005 graduate of the school. Carroll County Public Schools Communications Officer Carey Gaddis said Braunstein has been placed on paid administrative leave.

“Coach Jay stepped down to focus on family matters, I’ll be handling the head coaching duties for the remainder of the season,” Winfield said. “We greatly appreciate all that Coach has done for this team as he has set us up for another state title run. We cannot thank him enough for all that he has done for our program and we wish him all the best going forward.”

Winfield filled in for Braunstein as coach during the Cavaliers’ dual meet against Manchester Valley on Jan. 24, in which the team secured the Carroll County dual championship.

Braunstein took over the program prior to this season after Matt Thomas coached the program the previous five seasons. Braunstein previously coached at Mount Saint Joseph and Glen Burnie.

South Carroll, currently ranked second by in The Baltimore Sun, has been one of Carroll County’s most successful wrestling programs. The Cavaliers won state wrestling championships from 2014-17 and won the 2022 Class 1A state dual championship. The Cavaliers (26-0) have a roster that includes three returning state championships in Mike Pizzuto, Gage Owen and AJ Rodrigues, along with returning state finalist Rylan Moose.

The moves a day before a highly-anticipated showdown at home against No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph, the latest in a string of duals were top private schools. The Cavaliers defeated No. 3 Gilman, 38-30, on Jan. 17.