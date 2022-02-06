No. 3 South Carroll wrestling has never won a state dual meet title. The undefeated Cavaliers are eager to change that.

Three bouts into South Carroll wrestling’s last regular-season dual Thursday against Westminster, the Cavaliers took a commanding 15-0 lead with two pins to their name.
A perfect regular season was looking all but guaranteed for one of Maryland’s premier wrestling programs.
No. 3 South Carroll had eight pins on the day in a dominant 57-24 dual win over Westminster as they repeated as Carroll County Athletic League champions, going a perfect 20-0 in the regular season, including 6-0 in the league.
However, the regular season is just a tune-up for what’s to come for the Cavaliers.
“So far, it’s been perfect,” coach Matt Thomas said. “The end goal from day one was to have a perfect season and we’re just taking it one match at a time.”
Early on, there was some uncertainty with the possibility of matches getting canceled or postponed, but through some minor schedule tweaks, South Carroll got in a full schedule with wrestlers appearing in upwards of 30 matches.
South Carroll begins its state title journey against the Academy for College and Career Exploration out of Baltimore on Monday in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A North regional duals.
“We have to get our guys at the right weight and Monday, we’ll do what we can to get the job done and move forward to win,” Thomas said.
When it comes to lineups, South Carroll has one of the strongest rosters statewide. Nine wrestlers have 20 or more wins this season, including perfect records from 120-pounder Ryan Athey (23-0), 126-pounder Michael Pizzuto (27-0) and 160-pounder AJ Rodrigues (28-0)
“It’s been an awesome ride,” said Pizzuto, a junior who is 86-0 in his high school career and went 50-0 to win the 106-pound 2A/1A state title in 2020. “I just came off of a state finalist appearance in football and this wrestling season has felt the same. It’s an all-time high for South Carroll sports in general. It’s hard to describe the feeling. Everyone is winning all at once.”
Pizzuto, in particular, is as poised as they come. He’s someone who homes in on his craft like few can and has been dominant on the mat this season.
“I’ve done this for a long time, so it’s just muscle memory through your moves and mat awareness, knowing where you are at all times,” Pizzuto said. “ ... If you feel pressure, that’s when you start losing matches or wrestling matches closer than you should.”
Each Cavalier feeds off the momentum of their teammates. It creates an expectation not to lose and to out-perform each other.
The lower weights have been key to South Carroll’s success. A quick start, as was seen against Westminster, can often make or break a dual. With the firepower that the Cavaliers have coming out of the gates, quick starts are an expectation.
“The lower weights have been very strong in getting us a lot of points quickly and getting the score high enough to where the other team can’t catch up,” 182-pounder Rylan Moose said.
The Cavaliers don’t like to look too far ahead, but the four-time state tournament champions want another trophy — this time, in the duals. The Cavaliers won the state tournament in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 before the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association discontinued team scoring there. They’ve only been to the finals once in the state duals — in 2005 — and their last state dual meet tournament appearance came in 2010.
In their last full season two years ago, the South Carroll was the top seed in the 2A West region but fell to Glenelg in the finals. This group of wrestlers is here to make sure that doesn’t happen again and instead, a new state championship banner hangs in the rafters at the school.
“I would love to see that state championship banner and that’s my expectation, too,” Moose said. “I’m really trying to work hard with the team to get us all ready so we can step out at states and come out with a championship.”