No. 3 South Carroll wrestling has never won a state dual meet title. The undefeated Cavaliers are eager to change that.

“It’s been an awesome ride,” said Pizzuto, a junior who is 86-0 in his high school career and went 50-0 to win the 106-pound 2A/1A state title in 2020. “I just came off of a state finalist appearance in football and this wrestling season has felt the same. It’s an all-time high for South Carroll sports in general. It’s hard to describe the feeling. Everyone is winning all at once.”