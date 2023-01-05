South Carroll wrestling’s hard work pays off in tri-meet sweep over rivals Liberty, Century

120 lbs Liberty's Alex Pearl defeats Century's Peyton Grogg 6-1. Liberty vs Century and Liberty vs South Carroll wrestling, Wednesday January 4, 2023. Tri-meet between South Carroll, Century, and Liberty. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

For South Carroll wrestling, every match is an opportunity for improvement.

Whether you are a returning state champion looking to extend your streak of dominance, a state finalist looking to make those one or two adjustments needed to finally get over the hump, or even a first-time varsity wrestler trying to stand out in a room full of experience and talent, everyone is working to better themselves.

South Carroll's Joseph Gigliotti, right, defeats Liberty's Dylan Ohler, 7-3, in a 132-pound bout as part of Wednesday's tri-match. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

South Carroll has it all and the Cavaliers excelled Wednesday, going 2-0 in a tri-meet against rivals Liberty and Century. The victories not only saw the usual suspects pick up wins, but featured some victorious moments from some of the under-the-radar Cavaliers as well.

“I’ve got a pretty good team,” South Carroll coach Jay Braunstein said with a grin after reflecting on his team’s performance.

South Carroll started the night off with a strong showing against Liberty. Nine wrestlers earned pinfalls in the 60-18 victory: Grayson Barnhill (106 pounds), Evan Owen (120), Jojo Gigolotti (132), Angelo Marchany (138), Gage Owen (145), Michael Pizzuto (152), Anthony Rodrigues (160), AJ Rodrigues (170) and Rylan Moose (182).

The Cavaliers followed that up with a dominant 77-6 win in the team’s second dual of the night against Century. The program added 11 more pinfall victories from Barnhill (106), Bella Garity (113), Sean Hobbs (126), Gigolloti (132), Marchany (138), Owen (145), Anthony Rodrigues (160), AJ Rodrigues (170), Moose (182), Manny Rodrigues (195) and Decklen Logan (285).

“It’s fun beating two teams in one night,” Logan said.

Braunstein knows his team’s work ethic and commitment are the biggest reasons his program is so successful from top to bottom. He also understands the advantages he has knowing a good portion of his kids are singularly focused on wrestling, ready to train and develop their skills instead. Even the ones that do play a second sport, like returning state champions AJ Rodrigues and Pizzuto, put in the extra work to reach a championship level.

“A lot of my kids are year-round wrestlers,” Braunstein said “They go out to Largo and train in the summer, they put the time in.”

South Carroll's Michael Pizzuto pins Liberty's Kevin Poole in a 152-pound bout. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Logan is just one of South Carroll’s wrestlers able to see the positive results. After dropping his first match against Liberty’s Peyton Roebuck, the 285-pounder earned the loudest cheers of the night after bouncing back in his match with Century’s Chidima Iziogo. Logan earned the final pin for the Cavaliers in the dual.

“I just tried to stop to throw a headlock and decided to move my feet a lot more,” Logan said.

South Carroll has traveled into Pennsylvania this season, testing its skills against what they consider to be the best of the best. With multiple returning state champions and some additional state finalists from last year leading the way, other wrestlers like Logan know and understand the standard a wrestler is expected to meet when they become a part of the South Carroll wrestling program.

“The coaches get us ready,” Logan said. “We work harder in practice than we do in the actual match sometimes.”

Braunstein also credits his team’s ability to push each other in practice, noting that as the state tournament gets closer, his wrestlers are going to have to continue to put in the work if they want to successfully defend last year’s dual wrestling state championship.

“Our practice room is so good,” he said. “No matter who you are, it’s sink or swim, you have got to come in here and get better and if you don’t, you’re in a lot of trouble.”

In the first dual of the night, Liberty defeated Century, 36-30. Liberty scored pinfall victories from Dylan Ohler (132), Dominic Marsico (160), Dylan Rubin (195) and Payton Roebuck (285).