Led by Maddie Karns and Haily Medrano, South Carroll softball’s bats speak loudly in 15-5 win over Winters Mill

Maddie Karns seemed a bit confused. The South Carroll clean-up hitter was stuck between first and second base, seemingly unsure of what to do.

The sound of a softball clanging off the foul pole still reverberated through the air as the umpire assured Karns she could finish her lap around the bases. It was a home run.

South Carroll’s hitters made a lot of noise Monday in a 15-5 five-inning win over Winters Mill.

“I honestly have never seen that happen before,” Karns said. “For me to be able to do it is pretty cool. Something I’ll always remember. Honestly, I thought it was foul, but once I saw the field umpire say it was a home run, I was really excited.”

South Carroll's Maddie Karns swings to connect on a three-run home run against Winters Mill on Monday. The blast in the second inning was part of her three-hit, five-RBI day. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Karns’ blast in the second inning was a three-run shot, part of her three-hit, five-RBI day. But she wasn’t the only hitter making noise. Two batters after Karns, Haily Medrano sent a drive to left-center field that clattered off the piping atop the outfield fence. She got the friendly bounce making it a two-run home run, giving the Cavaliers an 11-1 lead after two innings.

“I was not expecting a certain pitch. Every pitch is always, ‘Yes, yes, yes,’ until it’s, ‘No,’” Medrano said.

“We always just build off each other,” she added. “The first batter goes, they see the pitches and they just tell the next batter and we keep going down the lineup.”

Winters Mill opened the game with a run in the top of the first as Maddie Brooks scored on a groundout from Waverly Moffett. But South Carroll answered with six runs in the bottom of the frame, helped in part by six Falcons errors in the frame.

“Baserunning is crucial in games like this,” South Carroll coach Kayla Holston said. “You got to take advantage of their mistakes and run and get as many runs in as you can.”

Once hits started dropping, it became contagious in the South Carroll lineup.

“It takes our top of our lineup to show out and represent us,” Karns said. “As we at the top of the lineup get confident and get hits, the girls lower in the lineup get confident too and they build off us.”

Abby Hoare also had two hits for South Carroll, while Amanda Warehime, Hailey Wolfrey and Sam Rice also drove in runs.

“I have a strong six or seven of them, they’re consistent, they make contact,” Holston said. “I can always rely on them. They’re a solid group in my lineup.”

Winters Mill's Lauren Rutzebeck is caught stealing during Monday game against South Carroll. The Cavaliers cruised to a 15-5 win in five innings. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Winters Mill (1-4) was able to shake off its early miscues, settling in as the game wore on.

“Today was a great development day for us,” Winters Mill coach Felicia Knill said. “We’re looking to build on things we’ve been working on and really getting the team to gel together.”

The Falcons scored four in the top of the third, getting the bases loaded and picking up clutch hits from Alondra Sidock and Braylyn Strannahan to cut the deficit to 11-5.

However, South Carroll continued to power through. Warehime chased home a run with a groundout and Karns singled home another in the bottom of the third.

The Cavaliers closed the game with two in the bottom of the fifth. Warehime scored on a wild pitch and Rice brought home the winning run on a sacrifice fly.

“I think we did pretty well overall as a team,” Medrano added. “We can always do better, but I think we came out ready to play and we were excited to come out.”