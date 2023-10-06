South Carroll volleyball rallies to knock of No. 11 Westminster, 3-2: ‘Nobody wanted to be done’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The South Carroll volleyball team celebrates after winning a set during a match at Westminster on Thursday. (Thomas Walker/Carroll County Times)

Maybe it’s the size of the gym or the passion of the fans, but something about playing in the Westminster gym seems to bring out the best in the South Carroll Cavaliers.

Thursday night, the Cavs spotted Westminster the first two sets, then rallied to defeat the 11th-ranked Owls, 17-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-19, 15-11, in a Carroll County League game.

“Nobody wanted to be done [when we got down],” South Carroll’s Taylor Berger said. “For our seniors, this was our last chance to beat Westminster here like we did last year.”

That win, a historic one for the Cavaliers program, broke a five-year winning streak the Owls had against Carroll County competition.

As Thursday’s match progressed, it became apparent that the South Carroll defense was adjusting to the big hits that Westminster’s Emma Reaves (18 kills, 12 digs) and Avery Pelletier (13 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces) were delivering. The Cavs played lights-out defense down the stretch, especially late in the fifth set.

“We’ve been preparing to play our game, and force them to play at our pace,” South Carroll (7-2, 6-1) coach Brad Kutzler said. “We kind of showed that in the last three sets. They started figuring things out for themselves on the court. I really leave it to them, and they made the adjustments.”

The Cavaliers (7-2, 6-1), who lost to the Owls, 3-1, in Winfield on Sept. 12, trailed most of the first two sets, but their confidence grew in the final three.

Westminster (8-2, 7-1) used its size and a more coordinated offense to build the two-set lead. The Owls, behind the power of Reaves and a plethora of tip kills, found holes in the South Carroll defense. Slowly, though, South Carroll began to figure things out.

The Cavs led most of the third set before a Pelletier kill tied it at 23. After a long rally, South Carroll got a tip kill from Kaelyn Bowyer to take a one-point lead and then an ace by Elaina Murphy (17 kills, 11 digs) closed out the set, 25-23.

The fourth set was when the Cavs really started to come alive. Trailing 16-15, the Cavs scored six of the next eight points to take a 21-17 lead. Westminster could get no closer than three the rest of the way, and South Carroll tied the match at two sets apiece, 25-19.

South Carroll's Gaby Wink passes the ball after receiving a serve during Thursday's match at Westminster. (Thomas Walker/Carroll County Times)

The fifth set was tied at 9 when both teams put on a defensive clinic. After a Westminster timeout, the Cavs just wouldn’t let anything hit the floor while consistently setting their hitters for a 6-2 run to win the set, and the match, 15-11.

“We run a two-setter system, and my two setters Pia White and McKenzie Kutzler combined for 38 assists tonight,” Brad Kutzler said. “I’ve been working with both of them to set up hittable balls for our hitters and they did that.”

Westminster coach Ben Lee said the Owls made too many mistakes down the stretch.

“I think playing Westminster brings out the best in [South Carrol], and tonight they were ready,” he said. “We were loose early and then we got tight in the later sets. They just started passing well and we were not passing well. When that happens, it throws off our whole system.”