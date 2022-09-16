South Carroll volleyball rallies to beat Westminster 3-2, the Owls’ first county loss since 2018

South Carroll's Sam Rice, right, hits against Westminster HIgh's Trinity Nelson, from left, and Keara Zaranski in the third game of girls volleyball. Sept. 15, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

South Carroll’s Cali Kalishek remembers what it was like walking into Westminster’s gym as a freshman and being intimidated. Thursday night, as a senior, she walked out a winner.

The Cavaliers used a timely offense and a stingy defense to rally from a set down, winning the fourth and fifth sets to defeat host Westminster 17-25, 25-20, 15-25, 25-17, 15-13. It was the first win by a Carroll County opponent over Westminster since Winters Mill bested the Owls in 2018.

Advertisement

“Honestly, our program hasn’t beaten them in at least eight years, so this is very special,” an emotional Kalishek said. “We just played as a team and kept it going.”

South Carroll's Cali Kalishek, left, returns a Westminster serve in front of teammate Emily Trail, right, in the third set of Thursday's match. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

The teams split the first two sets with Westminster winning the first and South Carroll the second. Westminster led the entire third set, paced by a seven-point serving run by Jenna Rodriguez which included three consecutive aces.

Advertisement

The Cavaliers (2-1, 2-0) looked like a different team in the fourth set. With their backs to the wall, the defense tightened and South Carroll began to dig out a lot of the balls that were hitting the floor earlier in the match. With the score tied at 3, Kalishek went on a 6-0 serving run of her own to give the Cavs a 9-3 lead.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

Westminster (3-1, 0-1) kept the set close and even cut the score to 14-12 with a Molly Thomas ace, but South Carroll never surrendered the lead.

At 19-15, the Cavs got the run and separation they wanted, scoring four of the next five points to run the score to 23-16. South Carroll finished off the Owls in the fourth with a Lili White block.

South Carroll's Sam Rice, right, hits against Westminster HIgh's Trinity Nelson, left, and Keara Zaranski in the third set Thursday. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Early in the fifth set, you could see the Cavs gaining confidence. South Carroll ran out to a 10-5 lead, but Westminster proved it still had a lot of fight left. The Owls used two kills by Kelsey Saxe and a block from freshman Trinity Nelson to tie the game at 10. South Carroll got a tip kill from Emily Trail on the next point and a thundering kill by Elaina Murphy to take a 12-10 lead. After a Westminster hitting error, the Cavs looked to be in a good spot.

The Owls still wouldn’t quit. Behind the serving of Renee Laoyan, they cut the margin to 14-13. After a Westminster timeout, a kill attempt sailed out of bounds and touched off a wild celebration from the Cavalier bench.

“Wow!” South Carroll coach Brad Kutzler said. “I’d say that was the game of the year, but I don’t think we’re done yet. It’s never easy to come in here and win, so this is really special. Five-set matches are always stressful and this one certainly was. I’m just so proud of them for their performance.”

[ High school sports roundup from Sept. 15. ]

Kutzler took over the program last year and said beating Westminster was a benchmark for the South Carroll program.

“It’s always tough playing Westminster, but they make us better when we do. Our season ended one game too soon last year [when the Cavs lost to Williamsport in the Class 1A State semifinals]. I told them they can do anything that they set their minds to on the volleyball court. This just proves it.”