Carter Mazalewski’s late TD run lifts South Carroll football to 24-21 win over Westminster

South Carroll quarterback Carter Mazalewski makes a throw on the run during a football game at Westminster High School on Friday, September 16, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Sometimes being a football coach means being a salesperson. Just ask the South Carroll coaching staff about their preparation for their game at Westminster on Friday night.

“Our coaches kept reminding them that we were not the underdog in this game,” Cavaliers coach Mike Kraus said. “We were the defending county champions. If they wanted that title, they had to come and take it from us.”

Although at times it looked like that might happen, No. 15 South Carroll used a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Carter Mazalewski with 4:12 left in the game to defeat the Owls, 24-21, before a near capacity crowd at Ruby Field.

“We wanted to show people that we still run this county,” Mazalewski said. “We got behind, but we never gave up. We never stopped believing.”

Early on, it looked as if South Carroll (3-0, 1-0) was going to run away with the game. On the first play from scrimmage, running back A.J. Rodriques took a handoff from Mazalewski, went to his left and ran 63 yards untouched into the end zone, giving the Cavs a 7-0 lead just 2:01 into the game.

“There was a huge hole, and I just ran through it,” Rodriques said. “Coach told us he wanted us to start fast, and that’s what we did.”

South Carroll's AJ Rodriques makes a move to get past Westminster's Rakim Warfield during Friday night's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

South Carroll added to its lead on its next possession, culminating in a 41-yard pass down the middle from Mazalewski to Drake Hebron for a 14-0 lead with 6:27 left in the first quarter.

The Owls (2-1, 0-1) answered with an impressive drive on their next possession. The 12-play march was capped when quarterback Kyrece Walker found Raquan Warfield on a short pass, and Warfield did the rest as he ran it in from 11 yards out to cut the lead in half, 14-7, with 1:37 left in the first quarter.

With 7:21 left in the half, Westminster got the ball back after a South Carroll punt. The Owls drove 59 yards in eight plays, and tied the game at 14 on a KeyonDre Groomes run with 4:16 left in half.

With 2:47 left in the half, the Owls got the ball again. On the third play of that drive, a Warfield fumble set the Cavs up with the ball at the South Carroll 48-yard line. Seven plays later, Jackson Shekore hit a 29-yard field goal with 3.2 seconds left in the half for a 17-14 Cavs lead at the break.

Westminster's Jackson Zaranski, center, celebrates with teammates after stopping South Carroll's Caleb Blum on a running play during Friday night's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Westminster took the lead back on a great play at the end of the third quarter. On third-and-12 from his own 37, Walker hit versatile receive Mason Fisher with a perfect pass at the South Carroll 35. Fisher did the rest, sprinting untouched into the end zone to give the Owls a 63-yard touchdown and a 21-17 lead with 1:01 left in the quarter.

After the teams traded possessions, South Carroll got the ball back at its own 40 with 8:38 left in the game. On a fourth-and-9 from the Westminster 42, Mazalewski called his own number and ran down the sideline to the Westminster 2. Two plays later, he scored the winning touchdown.

Westminster coach Chris Bassler was disappointed in the loss, but said his team will bounce back.

“They’re a good football team,” Basler said. “Our season’s not over, and we’ll get back to work. In the end, they made one more play than we did.”

South Carroll 24, Westminster 21

SC 14 3 0 7 — 24

WE 7 7 7 0 — 21

SC – Rodriques 63 run (Shekore kick)

SC – Hebron 41 pass from Mazalewski (Shekore kick)

WE - Warfield 11 pass from Walker (Harris kick)

WE – Groomes 4 run (Harris kick)

SC – Shekore 29 FG

WE – Fisher 63 pass from Walker (Harris kick)

SC – Mazalewski 1 run (Shekore kick)