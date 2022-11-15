‘The pieces were there’: South Carroll volleyball has been ready to play for state championship since Day 1

Members of the South Carroll girls volleyball team celebrate after their win over Patterson Mill in the Class 1A state semifinal match at Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick Monday, November 14, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

It’s been 15 years since South Carroll volleyball played for, and won, a state championship. But early on this season, coach Brad Kutzler felt this could be the group to end that drought.

After a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Patterson Mill on Monday in the Class 1A state semifinals, the Cavaliers are a win away from realizing Kutzler’s premonition. They will face Clear Spring at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Harford Community College’s APG Federal Credit Union Arena for the championship.

“It was the right mindset, the right makeup of players and because we got to the semifinals last year, they got a taste of the extended playoffs than what they were used to,” Kutzler said. “There weren’t any missing pieces, but it was a mindset thing. It just felt like a different atmosphere this year going into the gym Day 1. They finally believed they could do it last year, especially after the season we had last year.”

The moment they realized their potential this season came early. On Sept. 15, in only its third match of the season, South Carroll became the first Carroll County team since 2018 to beat Westminster. That win is a big reason the Cavaliers are in position to win a state title.

South Carroll's Jamie Knight, left, begins to celebrate after the final point in the fifth set of the team's win over Patterson Mill during a Class 1A state semifinal match at Thomas Johnson High in Frederick on Monday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

“When we beat Westminster at Westminster early in the year, I think that gave them the boost of confidence that, I wouldn’t say they needed it, but it gave them the reassurance that we’re a good volleyball team, we’re going to be a team to beat come playoff time,” Kutzler said.

“We all felt that was a good moment for the team to show us, we can do this together, we work really well together,” senior libero Cali Kalishek added.

“Together” has been a mantra for the Cavaliers this season, and it’s the main reason they’ve been so successful.

“It’s just our passion and how we work together as team,” Kalishek said. “In the past, I feel it’s been so many different people coming and going. This year, there’s eight seniors; there’s a ton of us. I feel like we’ve all been together for so long, we jell together real well. I think that really helps in the team’s dynamic when it comes to being on the court.”

There’s no one dominant hitter that will put down 20 kills every match. Rather, it’s a solid group that sacrifices individual stats for the collective good of the team.

“It doesn’t matter what six I put on the court, they all perform when their number’s called,” Kutzler said. “There’s no, ‘What are my stats on the year?’ It’s more, ‘Hey, we’re 13-4 as a team.’ They do a good job of playing as a team, as recognizing the strengths of the team where someone needs to cover. They’re good at picking each other up when we need to and remembering we can only play one point at a time.”

South Carroll's Cali Kalishek serves the ball to Patterson Mill in the fifth set of a Class 1A state semifinal match at Thomas Johnson High in Frederick on Monday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Kalishek is the defensive leader as the libero and is responsible for keeping the ball in play and transitioning defense to offense. But she realizes her job takes a group effort.

“I have to rely on my setters and hitters to put away the balls I get up. But I also set up the play for them. Everyone works together,” she said. “I count on my block to close so the balls go toward me. I feel everything is us working together to make a fluid system.”

South Carroll is one of two Carroll County teams playing for state championships this week, as Liberty will play Middletown for the 2A title on Thursday. Westminster also made a run to the region finals. That top-notch competition during the regular season prepared the Cavaliers — and the Lions — for their postseason success.

“Being in Carroll County, knowing we’re this competitive in this county, being a 1A school, where we share with two 3A schools and a bunch of 2A schools, being as competitive as we are as a 1A, it just shows the level of quality of players coming out of Carroll County,” Kutzler said. "The level and quality of volleyball in Carroll County is something to be excited about, regardless of where you are in the county.”