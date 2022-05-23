South Carroll softball started 2-8. Now, the Cavaliers are back in the state semifinals and riding high on confidence.

Ask the South Carroll softball team before the season, and the Cavaliers would say they expected to be here, playing in the state semifinals for the second consecutive season.

Ask them in late April, and the answer might have been much different.

“We definitely had the mindset we were going to be as good as we were last year. We only lost four girls and we thought we would pick up where we were,” South Carroll senior Abby Hoare said.

Call it overconfidence or maybe bad luck, but the Cavaliers stumbled out of the gates this spring. Through 10 games, they stood at 2-8.

“It was a rude awakening right off the bat where we realized we had a lot of work to do to get where we were,” Hoare said.

South Carroll reached the Class 2A state semifinals a year ago, falling to eventual champions Queen Anne’s to finish 11-2. And now, beating the odds, the Cavaliers (10-10) are back in the same position — only without the flashy record — as they are set to face Allegany at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a 1A state semifinal game at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie.

South Carroll's Sam Rice rounds the bases after a home run in the Cavaliers' 7-3 regional championship victory over Liberty on Wednesday. After starting 2-8, South Carroll is back in the state semifinals, a win away from playing for a state title. (Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

“It was definitely frustrating,” South Carroll coach Kayla Holston said of the slow start to the season. “I think a lot of it had to do with figuring out the best places to fill our holes from losing some of our seniors last year, just trial and error. Once we got past that we were sitting in a better spot, but it was definitely frustrating when we were first getting started. I think we knew their potential, but they just weren’t quite meshing.”

As a sophomore pitcher, Maddie Karns starred in last year’s semifinal run. In a 15-6 victory over Sparrows Point in the quarterfinals, she collected 10 strikeouts en route to leading Carroll County in punchouts and ERA.

She took on a lot of the burden during the early slump.

“We definitely did have our struggles and our tribulations in the beginning. As a pitcher, I probably felt the burden a little bit more because the team really does look at you and expects you to perform really well,” Karns said. “When we were losing it hurt me the most, but I knew this team was special and we’d be able to come out of it.”

South Carroll's Sydney O'Clery bunts in the sixth inning of the Cavaliers' 7-3 win over Liberty in Wednesday's regional championship game. South Carroll started 2-8 this season and finished the regular season 6-10 but are a win away from playing for the state title. (Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

The turning point came on April 23 against Century in what turned out to be the Cavaliers’ sixth loss in a row. They took the county-leading Knights to the brink of defeat, only to lose in the bottom of the seventh inning.

“The first time we played Century, we came into that game, this team has the best record in the county; we have one of the worst records in the county. This is going to suck, but we just got to put up a fight,” Hoare said. “When it came down to the fact we were up and almost won that game, that’s when we realized if we come together and do what we can do we can be a competitive team.”

South Carroll shut out Winters Mill in its next game, then faced Liberty. A week earlier, the Lions beat the Cavaliers by 10. The second time around it was much closer, but the Lions still won, 8-6.

“Our second game against Liberty, they fought a lot harder in that game than they had in previous games,” Holston said. “Two days later we came back and played Century a second time and came out on top. That was kind of when the light bulb started going off.”

South Carroll won four of its last six regular-season games, knowing that no matter how the season went, the most important six games were upcoming in the regional and state playoffs.

South Carroll junior Maddie Karns pitched what she called “by far” the best game of her career in the state quarterfinals, a one-hitter to beat St. Michaels in a 2-0 victory on Friday. (Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

South Carroll posted wins over Pikesville (23-5) and Western Tech (11-0), setting up a third showdown with Liberty. Despite trailing, 3-1 after five innings, South Carroll rallied with four runs in the sixth inning and won, 7-3.

“It is hard to beat a team three times in a season, it really is,” Karns said. “We kind of had their numbers. As a pitcher, I knew what I had to throw and I knew what I had to do to make adjustments against their team, because they’re a really good hitting team. I think after the second time around, when we got a little closer, we knew in the third game we wanted it more.”

During their recent surge, Karns has been throwing gems while the offense has been coming up with clutch hits. Holston pointed to a simple answer: confidence.

“Honestly the big thing for them this year is just believing in themselves and having the confidence, which is what we struggled with in the beginning of the season,” she said. “Now they’re starting to break through and realize that they can do it.”

Karns pitched what she called “by far” the best game of her career in the state quarterfinals, a one-hitter to beat St. Michaels in a 2-0 victory on Friday.

“You could tell walking in they thought they had that game in the bag,” Karns said. “I knew I had it in me to stop them. I knew my team behind me had it in them and had my back.”

Hoare said candidly the South Carroll team from two months ago wouldn’t have been able to rally to beat Liberty or beat St. Michaels with only two hits. But now they believe they can — though they are not overly confident, which was a detriment early.

“The fact that we came into those games too confidently is what killed us,” Hoare said. “The roles were kind of reversed playing Liberty and that St. Michaels team thought they were going to roll right over us. We kind of showed them that we’re not here to mess around.”

Toward the end of the regular season, the South Carroll coaches told the players that no matter what has happened, the last six games in the regional and state playoffs were the only ones that matter.

“I think we’ve proven to everyone that we are fighters and we want to win these last six games,” Karns said.