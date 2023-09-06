South Carroll boys soccer has seven players score in 9-0 win over Smithsburg

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

As many worried throughout the day about the scolding temperatures in the area causing many soccer and field hockey games to be postponed, South Carroll and Washington County foe Smithsburg had to wait a little later than normal, but still got the chance to play Tuesday night.

When the two teams finally hit the field, the Cavaliers struck early and often, cruising to a 9-0 win.

“It was a great team win against a good team.” South Carroll coach Ed Wharton said. “We got a lot of goals, worked together to move the ball and stuck to our style of play.”

Coming off a state quarterfinalist season, the Cavaliers (2-1) hit the weight room as early as possible in the offseason, developing chemistry and an extra level of physicality that was on display early and often Tuesday.

“We talked in the offseason with our players and a lot of them wanted to get bigger and stronger,” Wharton said. “Starting in January, we had kids in the weight room every day after school and I think it shows out here with the speed and the strength we have with the ball.”

It didn't matter who had the ball for the Cavaliers, they made something positive happen. Whether it was a strong drive to the goal or making the extra pass to set up a teammate, South Carroll’s ball movement was the key as the scoring explosion started with a goal from senior captain Cohen Blevins.

“Passing and moving off the ball was key for us tonight,” Blevins, who finished with two goals, said. “We just try to do the little things like not make dumb mistakes and make sure everything we do is perfect.”

Defensively, the Cavaliers’ shutout saw solid performances from both Nate Miller and Conner Baughman in goal. Each played well and kept the Leopards from finding the back of the net.

Tuesday also saw a solid game from Cannon Hunter as the junior embraces a new role for the Cavaliers this season, moving from the left to the center of the South Carroll defense.

“Switching positions, I know I have to be more talkative and help my teammates as much as I can,” he said.

Wharton looks for his veteran leadership and high IQ players like Hunter to lead the way all season.

“A lot of these guys have played a lot of soccer and played together for a long time,” he said. “They are so strong and smart and it makes it easy to be their coach.”

As the Cavaliers look toward their next game Thursday, the group readies for their next practice to build off Tuesday’s win and propel themselves to new heights in 2023.

“Everybody gave it 100% out there and it all comes from our practices,” Blevins said. “This game shows that what we do in practice really pays off on the field.”

South Carroll 9, Smithsburg 0

SC- Cohen Blevins (2), Ben Solomon (2), Alik Giguere (1), Matthew Murphy (1), Scott Sealfon (1), Gunnar Rhees (1), Jonah Oetken (1)