South Carroll wrestling dominates FSK, AACE to earn back-to-back regional championships

South Carroll's Logan Brightful and Briaun Coleman from the Academy for College and Career Exploration (ACCE) grapple during the regional dual wrestling finals at South Carroll High School on February 9, 2023. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

With a trip to Saturday’s state dual wrestling semifinals on the line, South Carroll picked up wins against two separate groups of Eagles, defeating fellow Carroll County foe Francis Scott Key and the Academy for College and Career Exploration (ACCE) to clinch its second straight Class 1A North Regional championship.

After defeating FSK, 77-0, the 76-6 regional final victory over ACCE was expected by to many. Still, the Cavaliers got big wins from Bella Garrity and Logan Brightful, who both wrestled under some unexpected circumstances.

Their victories showed that from top to bottom, South Carroll is stronger than ever as the Cavaliers are now two dual wins away from a repeat 1A state championship.

“Really happy with the way we wrestled today, they were very impressive in both duals,” coach Anthony Winfield said.

In the regional semifinals, the Cavaliers won every match, securing 11 pins in 13 matches en route to a 77-0 victory over Francis Scott Key. It was in the regional finals against AACE where although there were similar results, the usual South Carroll standouts had some help.

South Carroll's Logan Brightful pins Briaun Coleman from the Academy for College and Career Exploration during the regional dual heavyweight bout on Thursday. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

In one of the first matches of the dual, heavyweight Brightful stepped up and defeated Briaun Coleman in a back-and-forth match. In a classic stalemate, one where the only scoring done was via escapes, Brightful hit the biggest move late, earning a pinfall victory with just 22.3 seconds left in the match. It all happened despite Brightful not knowing who his opponent would be.

“I thought I was wrestling 220, so I was expecting someone else.” Brightful said with a smile. “With the heavier weights it’s going to come down to who gets tired first and who can who can last the longest. Today it was me.”

While Brightful knew that he was wrestling and just didn’t know who, Garrity didn’t know she was wrestling at all.

Garrity, the lone girl in the Cavaliers lineup, filled in for Grayson Barnhill at 113 pounds against AACE and earned the loudest cheers of the night after she hit Emmanuel Beathea with a clean reversal/takedown combo. The sophomore earned the pin moments later.

“I wasn’t expecting to have a match today but I went out there ready to wrestle,” Garrity said. “I’m happy my teammates and coaches have given me the opportunity to prove myself. I have all their support.”

South Carroll's Bella Garrity stretches to get back points just before pinning Emmanual Beathea from the Academy for College and Career Exploration. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

For Winfield, it’s easy to support wrestlers like Garrity and Barnhill because they fit the mold of what a South Carroll wrestler is and does.

“We have high expectations for everyone on our team and they live up to them every time,” he said. “We had faith that they would go out and wrestle great and they did just that.”

For the Cavaliers, it’s on to the state tournament Saturday. Now back-to-back regional champions, Winfield and his program are on to their next goal on the season.

“It’s awesome to win another one,” he said. “Now it's off to win a state title.”

1A North Regional Semifinals: No. 1- Seed South Carroll (77), No. 4 Francis Scott Key (0)

113: Grayson Barnhill (SC) PINS Mason Carr; 120: Evan Owen (SC) PINS Sam Powell; 126: Jojo Gillotti (SC) PINS Patrick Mattingly; 132: Angelo Marchany (SC) def Nate Taylor 5-3; 138: Caden Cyrus (SC) PINS Gabrial Rameriez; 145: Michael Pizzuto (SC) PINS Chris Thomas; 152: Gage Owen (SC) PINS Payton Weaver; 160: Anthony Rodrigues (SC) PINS Bodey Griffin; 170: AJ Rodrigues (SC) PINS Daniel DeFebo; 182: Manny Rodrigues (SC) PINS Adam Knox; 195: Rylan Moose (SC) PINS Gabe Dell; 220: Genario Marchany (SC) def Jacob Dell 8-6; 285: Declan Logan (SC) PINS Craig Hardock.

1A North Regional Final: No. 1- Seed South Carroll (76), No. 2 AACE (6)

106: Avery Harrington (AACE) wins via forfeit: 113: Bella Garrity (SC) PINS Emmanuel Beathea; 120: Evan Owen (SC) wins via forfeit; 126: Jojo Gillotti (SC) PINS Kennard Pratt; 132: Angelo Marchany (SC) wins via forfeit; 138: Caden Cyrus (SC) PINS Sabriah Headspeth; 145: Gage Owen (SC) def Rakim Peacock 14-3; 152: Michael Pizzuto (SC) PINS Camryn Carter; 160: Anthony Rodrigues (SC) PINS James Scott; 170: AJ Rodrigues (SC) wins via forfeit; 182: Manny Rodrigues (SC) win via forfeit; 195: Rylan Moose (SC) win via forfeit; 220: Genario Marchany (SC) PINS Zaire Beathea; 285: Logan Brightful (SC) PINS Briaun Coleman.