South Carroll field hockey finds redemption, beats Pocomoke, 2-1, for Class 1A state title on Cailin Yankle’s late goal

South Carroll teammates celebrate with their trophy following their 2-1 win over Pocomoke during the Class 1A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

BURTONSVILLE — South Carroll entered Saturday’s Class 1A field hockey final looking to prove it belonged on the same field with perennial state contender Pocomoke, a team it lost to in dominating fashion just a year ago.

By game’s end, the Cavaliers not only owned the field at Paint Branch High School, but also their first state title since 2018.

Senior Cailin Yankle scored the go-ahead goal off a rebound with 12 minutes, 54 seconds to play, and South Carroll held on for a 2-1 win over the two-time defending state champions.

It was a monumental swing from a year ago, when Pocomoke controlled the field in a 5-1 win.

“Honestly, I think the biggest difference was that these girls weren’t intimidated,” Cavaliers coach Kayla Holston said. “I think there was a little bit of intimidation last year ... because it was the first time we had been to states in a long time. When they found out they were playing Pocomoke, they just wanted redemption. They were hungry and ready to get back what we should’ve gotten last year.”

South Carroll (14-3), a team with eight seniors, claimed their sixth title overall.

Getting it was as much about attitude as technique.

“We had something to prove to the whole school and to Pocomoke,” sophomore Alayna Enoff said. “We were definitely more hyped and more ready to go after them. We knew we had a bigger chance, and we knew they were going to come in here thinking they were going to win. But we had a bigger attitude and played harder than them.”

Pocomoke (13-6) started quickly on Saturday, scoring on the first shot of the game when junior Aubrey Jackson-Bowen sent a feed across the goalmouth to Natalie Norfolk on the wing, and the freshmen poked it in just 1:05 into the game.

Though the Warriors controlled play through much of the early going, it was South Carroll that pulled even near the end of the first quarter when, on a penalty corner, Caroline Tolle tipped in Enoff’s feed from the top of the circle.

Each team had multiple chances for the remainder of the half, including five more corners for the Cavaliers, but neither team could take advantage.

South Carroll excelled on defense in the third, killing off both a two-minute green card and a five-minute major.

Yankle then broke the stalemate 2:06 into the fourth, knocking in a rebound off Pocomoke’s stick from the left corner of the goal.”

South Carroll's Cailin Yankle races up the field with the ball, chased by Pocomoke's Ava Skorobatsch. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“We’ve been working on rebounds in practice a lot recently,” Yankle said. “When I saw the girl push it out a little bit, I saw the chance to get a rebound.”

Pocomoke was seeking its third straight state title and 22nd overall, the second most in state history behind Severna Park’s 25.

On this day, however, none of that mattered. South Carroll remained poised throughout, never letting Pocomoke’s lofty credentials pose an issue.

“We just played our game,” Holston said. “We worked really hard on speed and marking up, using our space and our corners. It all paid off today.”