South Carroll field hockey going back to Class 1A state title game after Alayna Enoff’s shootout goal

South Carroll's Makenna Sageman, right clears the ball away from the South Carroll net against Patuxent's Lizzie Zimmerman during a state field hockey semifinal at Glen Burnie High School on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.

Four quarters, two overtime periods and a shootout couldn’t decide a winner of Wednesday’s Class 1A field hockey semifinal. The deadlock remained through every session, until it was time for South Carroll’s Alayna Enoff to take her shot after a Patuxent misfire.

With a trip to Saturday’s state championship on the line, Enoff took a deep breath and looked over at the same source of motivation that has propelled her this season: her teammates.

“My teammates are my comfort,” she said. “Ever since I came in as a freshman, they believed in me.”

With a deep breath and a nifty move past the goalie, Enoff scored, winning the shootout, 5-4, and sending the Cavaliers back to the 1A state title game.

“They didn’t want to be done,” coach Kayla Holston said. “I have eight seniors and a bunch of fantastic athletes and we all had one goal and that was to get back to states.”

South Carroll will face Pocomoke at 3 p.m. Saturday at Paint Branch High School in a rematch of last year’s Class 1A final, won by the Warriors, 5-1.

While both teams picked up the scoring during Wednesday’s shootout, it was the goalies that were the stars of the show early in the game. Caelin Lopes was phenomenal for the Cavaliers, finishing with 10 saves.

The Panthers put the pressure on the junior throughout the first quarter after earning corner opportunities, but Lopes and her defense stayed strong and stopped all four attempts.

“It’s really stressful but communication is the most important thing in those situations,” Lopes said. “Our team did a really good job of talking about where we were gonna stand and how we were gonna defend the ball.”

Autumn Kern got the scoring started in the second quarter as the Panthers finally connected on a corner opportunity with less than a minute left in the half.

South Carroll's Alayna Enoff gets the winning shot past Patuxent goalie Jorden Sampson in an overtime shootout during a state field hockey semifinal at Glen Burnie High School on Wednesday.

Down 1-0, the Cavaliers offense started the second half on fire, turning the tables and becoming the aggressors. Megan Maynard scored off a rebound and Calin Yankle found Rowan Miller a couple of possessions later for the goal and the lead late in the third quarter.

Much like the Cavaliers have done all season, the big third quarter showed how dangerous they are on both sides of the ball.

“They work hard,” Holston said. “They know what they want to accomplish and I have a group that is willing to go the extra mile and put in the extra work to get what we want.”

South Carroll's Makenna Sageman, right clears the ball away from the South Carroll net against Patuxent's Lizzie Zimmerman.

After another Kern goal tied the score at 2 and forced overtime, both teams held each other scoreless for 20 minutes to set up the shootout for the state title game birth.

“It was a great game featuring two evenly matched teams,” Patuxent coach Lynn Powell said. “For it to come to a shootout, you don’t see that often so it was fun to watch.”

Enoff, Maynard, Miller and Addie Fowble all scored goals during the 4-4 shootout. With the game coming down to a shot-for-shot, winner-take-all situation, the Cavaliers clinched a trip to the state title game in fitting fashion: a Lopes save followed by another Enoff goal.

Now just one win away from a state championship, the Cavaliers look to take down the squad that ended their season last year, Pocomoke. After such a dramatic, close win, Saturday can’t come soon enough for a team not just talented enough to take the top prize, but hungry for redemption and glory.

“It’s our time,” Enoff said. “We came up short last year but now we get another chance to win it all.”

Fallston goalie Auggie McCarthy kicks the ball out of the net as Pokomoke celebrates scoring in the second half during a state field hockey semifinal at Glen Burnie High School on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.

Pocomoke 3, Fallston 0

In the night’s first semifinal matchup, the Warriors defeated Fallston as goals from Maddie Cornwell, Dakota Trader and Natalie Norfolk propelled Pocomoke to Saturday’s championship game.

“We came out here and gave it all we had,” Pocomoke coach Kasey Hickman said. “Our passing was beautiful and our defense was solid.”

Coming into the game on a three-game winning streak., the Cougars finish the season 8-7 closing out a year where coach Jacquelyn Cummings found her team in tough battles throughout the season.

“I’m super proud of my team,” she said. “We’ve had kind of what I like to call a roller-coaster season, but watching them leave it all on the field, hustle and work hard to the last horn made me so proud.”