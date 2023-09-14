Addyson Davis, Mary Chambers lead South Carroll girls soccer past Manchester Valley, 5-2

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Mary Chambers, left, and Addyson Davis, combined for five goals in the Cavaliers' win over Manchester Valley on Wednesday. (Timothy Dashiell)

Riding high off a big out-of-county win against Boonsboro and with a matchup against defending Carroll County and Class 2A state champion Century on the horizon, Wednesday night’s matchup with Manchester Valley could have been the perfect trap game for South Carroll girls soccer.

But the Cavaliers aren’t looking past anybody.

Showcasing an aggressive, flowing offense, the Cavaliers struck early and often, defeating Manchester Valley, 5-2, with the duo of Addyson Davis and Mary Chambers combine to score all five South Carroll goals.

“Offensively, we were dynamic,” South Carroll coach Andrew Isacco said. “We were able to move the ball around and get goals from different places. We created a lot of chances for multiple people.”

With the ball moving and the team in sync, Davis showcased her killer instinct when given the chance to strike. The senior scored the first goal of the match early in the first half and didn’t let up, finishing with a hat trick on the night.

“My teammates were giving me good balls tonight,” she said. “When they take on the defense and draw the attention away from me before giving the ball right back, it helps me get the step I need to run past someone.”

Davis was leading by example all night, hustling to loose balls and continuing to play stifling defense even with a comfortable lead late. Isacco loved the tone the senior set for the rest of the team.

“This is a kid who doesn’t give up,” he said. “She works hard in practice; she works hard on the field. She’s not just an outstanding player, but also a really good person to have on the team.”

With the lead growing and more attention being placed on Davis, Chambers stepped up big for the Cavaliers as well, scoring twice and spearheading a second-half run that put away the Mavericks for good.

“I think it just all came down to effort,” Chambers said. “We really put our all into it for the whole 80 minutes. and we came out with the win.”

With the nonconference challenge conquered and the trap game a trap no more, the Cavaliers can now look ahead to potentially their toughest opponent of 2023 when Century comes in Tuesday for a matchup that will have implications for county standings. Isacco knows the tough task the Knights present and knows what it will take for them to come out on top.

“They’re defending 2A state champs. They’re the class of the county,” Isacco said. “We know that we’ve got to be clicking on all cylinders and meet their level.”

South Carroll 5, Manchester Valley 2

SC- Addyson Davis (3), Mary Chambers (2)

MV- Leigh Hoke (1), Caitlin Shank (1)