AJ Rodrigues scores 3 TDs, defense stands tall in South Carroll football’s 26-13 win over Manchester Valley

One team took advantage of its opportunities, and the other didn’t.

South Carroll’s defense had its back again the wall several times Thursday night against Manchester Valley, but it answered the call each time, keeping the Mavericks out of the end zone. Meanwhile, when the Cavaliers’ offense got within striking distance, it often came away with points.

AJ Rodrigues rushed for three touchdowns and Caleb Blum capped off the night with a late touchdown run in South Carroll’s 26-13 victory over visiting Manchester Valley.

“It was a rough game off a short week, but we still capitalized, scored some points and played some good defense,” Rodrigues said.

South Carroll's AJ Rodrigues eludes a tackle attempt by Manchester Valley's Tanner Eckhardt on a first quarter run for a touchdown during Thursday's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Manchester Valley started drives in South Carroll territory four times Thursday night, twice getting inside the Cavaliers’ 10-yard line. But all they had to show for it was a pair of field goals.

The biggest momentum shift came late in the first half with South Carroll up 13-7. Manchester Valley’s James Herndon intercepted a pass and returned it to the South Carroll 8. While it was a golden chance for the Mavericks to tie or take the lead into halftime, South Carroll’s defense rose to the challenge.

“We kind of have the same mindset the whole time, keep them under 4 yards, keep them to 3, to 2,” South Carroll linebacker Nate Boore said. “Make them work as much as they can for every little thing. Down there, you got to make them work hard.”

Manchester Valley runner Ben Pitta is wrapped up by South Carroll's Caleb Blum in the backfield during Thursday's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

The Cavaliers kept the Mavericks out of the end zone, limiting them to a field goal by Harrison Fritz as the Cavaliers kept their lead, 13-10, at halftime.

“Huge momentum shift,” South Carroll linebacker Caleb Blum said. “Momentum is a huge part of the game; if you have it, you’re gonna end up winning the game. That stop helped a lot.”

The second big stand came late in the third quarter. The Cavaliers enjoyed a 19-10 advantage when Manchester Valley took over at South Carroll’s 25 after a partially blocked punt. The Mavericks again marched inside the 10, but again the South Carroll defense held. Another Fritz field goal made it a one-possession game.

“We don’t like when the offense scores on us,” Blum said. “We just want to pound them and keep them out of the end zone.”

South Carroll answered by securing good field position of its own when Jackson Strzelczyk returned the ensuing kickoff to the Mavericks’ 33. Three plays later, Blum burst through the middle for a 24-yard touchdown.

“We had some opportunities we left on the table,” Manchester Valley coach Bernie Koontz said. “We take advantage of some of those opportunities maybe the result is a little bit different.”

South Carroll opened the game strong, getting two Rodrigues touchdown runs on its first two possessions for a quick 13-0 lead. Rodrigues had 79 rushing yards two drives in.

“Coach Kraus always says start fast, finish faster,” Rodrigues said. “We like to start fast and put points on the board.”

Manchester Valley's Braeden Fourhman sprints away from a South Carroll defender for a touchdown in Thursday's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

It was a fast start, but the finish wasn’t quite as fast. Manchester Valley settled in and started to hold down the Cavaliers. It got its biggest offensive play of the night when Braeden Fourhman rushed for a 52-yard touchdown, bringing the game within 13-7.

“A sophomore, young guy, a linebacker that plays a bit of fullback for us, he came up big and gave us a big spark,” Koontz said.

Manchester Valley had two more opportunities starting inside South Carroll territory in the first half, but those ended on a turnover on downs and a Rodrigues interception.

“It shows we have a lot of character,” Boore said. “Even when they got good field position, we were able to stop them.”

Starting the second half with the ball, South Carroll coach Mike Kraus got the response he was hoping for. It took five plays for Rodrigues to race 31 yards for a touchdown. The senior finished the night with 167 yards on 25 carries.

“Coach Kraus talked to us at halftime, the first half, that’s not the team we are,” Rodrigues said. “Coming out and scoring just boosted our guys. Michael Pizzuto had a great catch and then I made a run. It really boost our guys, kept the momentum on our side.”

“Knew it was going to be a challenge,” Kraus said. “Coming off a big win [against Westminster], I knew we had to come out and play to our level. I’m not sure we did that in the first half. Second half I challenged them, and they did.”

