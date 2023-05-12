Maddie Karns, Amanda Warehime lead South Carroll softball to 17-0 win over Loch Raven in regional playoff opener

South Carroll softball opened its playoff run with a 17-0 route of Loch Raven on Thursday night in a Class 1A North Region I quarter.

The Cavaliers, last year’s region champions who advanced to the state semifinals, showed they were a class above their opponents in a one-sided game. Senior pitcher Maddie Karns, after giving up two hits in the first inning, struck out six of her next nine batters without letting one reach base.

Advertisement

“My favorite part of playing for South Carroll are the rivalry games, and the great teams we get to play against,” Karns said.

Karns backed her pitching effort with two hits, one of them being a triple, and two RBIs.

Advertisement

After a scoreless first inning, South Carroll scored five in the second inning, five in the third inning and seven in the fourth inning. Left fielder Amanda Warehime lead the team with five RBIs, three of which came when she smacked a double with the bases loaded in the second inning.

Second baseman Katelyn Abell highlighted the third inning with a single that brought home two runs, and she later scored on Karns’ triple. Senior catcher Sam Rice reached base in both of her at-bats. It was Rice’s walk in the second inning and triple in the third inning that got the Cavaliers started in each inning.

“We create a family here, and many of my best friends are all on the softball team,” Rice said.

The fourth inning, which would be the last time South Carroll came to bat, was the best of the batch. Of the 13 batters that came to the plate in the inning, 12 reached base and seven scored.

To cap off a brilliant night of both batting and pitching, the South Carroll defense did not commit any errors.

“If the team that we know shows up and plays their best, it can go all the way to the state final,” coach Brenda Strohmer said.

Next up for South Carroll is a trip to region top seed and Carroll County champion. Coach Strohmer claimed her side’s “senior leadership” would give them a great chance against the Eagles.