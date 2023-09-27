South Carroll volleyball pulling together as a team, aces tough test with win over Liberty, 3-0

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Two volleyball teams that reached the final match of the season last year faced off Tuesday in a contest that now has both county and state playoff implications.

With last year’s Class 2A state champion Liberty Lions joining1A, where South Carroll finished as state runner-up, , both teams look to get ready for anoter playoff run, while aiming to keep up with Westminster in the county standings — each team has dropped a match to the Owls this season.

South Carroll proved it is ready to shake off a couple early season losses, defeating the Lions, 3-0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-15), sending the message that a team stacked with new faces may be finally hitting its stride, coming together as a unit and playing its best volleyball.

“We felt like this was just gonna be a challenging game from the get-go just because of how good they are and the number of players we had to replace from last year,” South Carroll coach Brad Kutzler said. “But we played extremely well today and there was no quit.”

With many new faces on the Cavaliers, practice is crucial for a team looking to grow chemistry and gain valuable reps for everyone. The payoff of those reps and the extra work was on display early and often in the first set.

With many Lions serves and returns landing slightly out of bounds, the Cavaliers were able to fall back on their training, communicating on whether or not to go after a ball teetering on the edge of being in bounds.

“It’s just repetitions,” Kutzler said. “We face a lot of good hitters at practice, so we get used to seeing, high balls come off the hands or off the block and for us, it’s just trusting your gut and trusting your instincts.”

After going up 24-16 in the second set, a 6-0 Liberty run suddenly put the outcome in doubt.. Kutzler called a key timeout as he got his girls calm, rested and refocused as they finished the job to go up, 2-0.

With only three seniors on the squad this year, Kutzler relies heavily on libero Gabby Wink and she was key, picking up eight kills on the night and leading a Cavalier defense that dug in and dominated the third and final set of the night.

“She’s our libero, our back row captain and one of our team captains,” Kutzler said. “She stepped it up today. I don’t think any balls in her vicinity hit the floor. She performed extremely well.”

Wink credited the team’s quick start to the growth the team is seeing on and off the court. The win against Liberty showed the more the girls get used to playing with each other, the stronger they have become as a unit and the more of a threat they become as the playoffs loom.

“We had summer league practices,” she said. “The whole team, myself included really tried to make the most of all of them and I think that’s really helped this season.”

Wink’s 16 digs led the Cavaliers’ defensive effort,s as she was joined by Sophie Phelps, who finished with 2 1/2 blocks. Offensively, Elaina Murphy and Rylee Taylor had eight kills each while setters Makenzie Kutzler and Pia White notched 14 and 11 assists, respectively.

As the Cavaliers look to face other county foes and fellow state title contenders through the final stretch of the season, the team remains confident so long as they ban together to defeat their toughest opponent — themselves.

“With this team, it’s about keeping the right mindset,” Taylor Berger said. “Always being positive no matter if we’re down or not.”