Caleb Evans, Jake Miller connect for overtime touchdown as South Carroll football defeats Liberty, 28-27

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

For the second straight week, South Carroll football found itself in overtime with a chance to win its first game of the season.

While a scoreless overtime period led to a loss last week, Friday night’s homecoming game againt Liberty couldn’t have gone any better as Caleb Evans connected with Jake Miller on a quick slant for an 8-yard touchdown.

Advertisement

That play drew the Cavaliers even with the Lions, and seconds later, Cannon Hunter’s extra point brought home win No. 1 as the Cavaliers defeated Liberty, 28-27, to send Cavaliers nation home happy.

“The focus was about making sure that we were calm,” South Carroll coach Mike Crumley said. “We were set on what we wanted to get done and we just executed perfect.”

Advertisement

While Crumley admitted his team wasn’t prepared for overtime last week, Friday was a different story. After Liberty quarterback Chase Miller’s rushing touchdown, Michael Martin’s extra point attempt went wide left and gave the Cavaliers the opening they needed to respond with the Evans-to-Miller connection.

“My team, my quarterback trusted me to make a play,” said Miller, who finished with three catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns. “I made that play for them.”

The score capped off a second half that was highlighted by an explosive Cavalier offense. Hopes were a bit deflated when Miller threw his first touchdown of the night on a deep ball that was perfectly high-pointed by Tristian West with just five seconds remaining in the half to give the Lions the lead.

Despite going into the break down, Crumley knew it was just a matter of time before his team found its stride.

“We really didn’t make any adjustments,” he said. “We thought that we had the right game plan in place and we were just a one missed block or one cut away. We told the guys to just settle down, play calm, stick with the game plan and we were going to come out on top.”

The game’s turning point came in a third quarter that was completely dominated by the Cavaliers, who scored 14 straight points while the defense held down the Lions.

South Carroll quarterback Caleb Evans takes aim at a downfield receiver while pressured by Liberty's Carter Hendricks during Friday's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

While last week’s close loss was highlighted by the emergence of the running game and Anthony Rodrigues, this time it was Evans and the passing game that finally got their groove going.

“This is Caleb’s first season getting starts as a varsity quarterback,” Crumley said. “He’s really matured and he’s got great young receivers in front of him. We knew at some point those connections were going to get stronger.”

Advertisement

Evans’ job was made easier thanks to the plays made by his two playmakers: Miller and top target Ian Straley. Straley’s big day included four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown, highlighted by the senior hauling in a big third-down catch late in the fourth quarter.

South Carroll's Anthony Rodrigues, right, celebrates a touchdown run with teammate Ian Straley. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“I always have my trust in those two guys,” Evans said. “If I need to throw the ball up, it’s going to one of them because I know they have that ability to big plays and they did tonight.”

Despite the loss, Liberty saw great days from several offensive stars as the Miller-West connection merged perfectly with the rushing duo of Kevin Poole and Kevin Kern. Ultimately, the Cavaliers made one more big play and walked away with the victory.

Crumley’s face beamed with pride as he looked around and watched his players celebrate with the “pinked out” student section and the South Carroll Class of 1973, which was in attendance for their 50-year reunion.

“We’ve had our struggles throughout the year,” he said. “But all year long we stayed the course and kept working and staying positive, I’m proud of our team and how we played.”