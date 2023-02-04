South Carroll caps off eventful week by welcoming four new members to its Athletics Hall of Fame

It was a big week for South Carroll athletics. After hosting Maryland’s biggest wrestling match in years with No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph coming to face the No. 2 Cavaliers, the gym was packed once again for the school’s annual “Gold Rush.”

With another student section rowdy and ready to cheer on all four basketball teams in a rare quadruple header, the night served as an opportunity for the student body and the community to welcome the four members of the South Carroll Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2023.

“It’s been great all week,” South Carroll athletic director Tim Novotny said. “It’s great to be able to come out and honor our hall of famers.”

South Carroll welcomed four new members to the school's Athletic Hall of Fame: Jim Horn, Ryan McTavish, Dan Mullen and Leah Onda. The group was recognized during Friday's basketball doubleheader against Liberty. (Timothy Dashiell)

Dan Mullen, Class of 2012

Mullen played football and basketball all four years at South Carroll, twice being named first-team all- Carroll County and was a two-time county champion in basketball. In 2012, Mullen was named WTTR Male Athlete of the Year.

Ryan McTavish, Class of 2011

McTavish was a basketball star for the Cavaliers and is still the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,504 points. His 20.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game earned him first-team All-County and Carroll County Times boys basketball Player of the Year honors in 2011.

McTavish went on to play basketball at Presbyterian College and Sheppard University. He is currently on the coaching staff at Boston University.

Leah Onda, Class of 2001

Leah Onda was a three-sport athlete at South Carroll, playing soccer, basketball and lacrosse.

Onda was a four-year starter for the soccer team and holds the school record for consecutive games played. She earned three first-team All-County selections and was first-team All-State in 2000.

In Lacrosse, Onda holds the school and county record for career goals with 207 and career points with 267. She was named first-team All-County four times and was named Carroll County Times Player of the Year as a senior.

She was also named a US Lacrosse All-American and WTTR Female Athlete of the Year. After graduation, Leah played lacrosse at Johns Hopkins University.

Jim Horn

Horn started his South Carroll teaching and coaching career in 1983 as outdoor track coach, a position he held until 1992. During his tenure, Horn lead his team to two conference championships, a Carroll County championship and was named Carroll County Times Coach of the Year in 1988.

Horn also coached the girls soccer team where he became the first Carroll County girls soccer coach to earn 100 wins. In 13 years at the helm, the Cavaliers won seven Carroll County championships, amassed a record of 135-28-9 and made a trip to the state semifinals in 1992. In 1994, Horn was named Maryland Association of Coaches of Soccer Coach of the Year.

Horn then became athletic director at South Carroll where he oversaw 13 state championships. He was honored as district Athletic Director of the Year in 2005 and 2013 as well as Maryland State Athletic Directors Association Athletic Director of the Year in 2007.

Horn is credited as one of the creators of the Carroll County Athletic League.