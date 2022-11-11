South Carroll girls soccer’s run to the state semifinals has been improbable to some, but not to the Cavaliers

It’d be easy to look at the South Carroll girls soccer team and think its the underdog of the group inside the Class 1A semifinals after only going .500 during the regular season. But after their playoff run, it’d be hard to count them out.

The Cavaliers only went 5-5-2 during the regular season and were seeded seventh at the start of the state quarterfinals, but they are not shocked by this run into the final four. They will play the No. 3 seed Allegany at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Linganore for the right to play for a state championship.

Advertisement

During the regular season, the team went through injuries and played bigger schools in Carroll County but they never gave up on each other. Coach Andrew Isacco has kept the faith even as it looked improbable at times that a run like this could happen.

“I always had faith in my team,” Isacco said. “We dealt with a bunch of issues during the season, we had some injuries. We had a really tough schedule, we were playing difficult teams but it’s not like we were getting blown out. We were in all the games that we played. I thought if we could get healthy, we could start to do some damage. We got to the playoffs and we’re playing schools our size and starting to get healthy and started to play well. Everything clicked at the right time and sort of went on a run and sometimes that happens.”

Advertisement

Part of the reason that the Cavaliers have been able to work their way through their four playoff wins with a mix of an explosive offense, winning the first two games by identical 10-0 scores over Chesapeake Science Point and Western Tech. In the last two games, they won, 2-1 over Loch Raven and 2-1 over Brunswick. Playing different styles to get the win is something that has become a part of the team’s identity.

“We’re a mix, we have games where we need to we can play very defensive but we kind of like to play wide open when we can,” Isacco said. “It depends on where we’re playing and who we’re playing against. Against Brunswick, we scored a goal on a quick counter-attack, but we also scored a goal on a set piece. … They adapt well and that’s what we work on a lot, playing our game but also being able to adjust based on what our opponents are doing.”

The Cavaliers have only been this far two other times in school history, the last being in 2006, and have never been able to pick up the state championship trophy. The seniors on this team have not lost the fact that their senior season could go down in history at South Carroll, but for now, they don’t want the journey to end.

“It makes me and I bet all the seniors extremely happy that this hasn’t happened in so long and for our team to be the team that goes this far is really huge. Even our coach this is the farthest he’s gone,” senior center back Lauren Chesney said. “I think it’s a huge accomplishment for all of us and we all love our team so much so it’s really awesome that we got this opportunity and have been able to go this far with the people that are on the team.”

For the seniors, they understand what two more wins this season could mean for themselves, this team and the overall South Carroll program.

“That would be amazing considering it’s what we’ve been working for, for the last four years,” senior midfielder Kylie Malone said. “We’re the first ones to finally do it, put that team together and work through all the adversity that we worked through. That would just be crazy.”