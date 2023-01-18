Kaden Cyrus, AJ Rodrigues pick up key wins for No. 2 South Carroll wrestling in tri-meet sweep over No. 3 Gilman, Spring Mills

A battle-tested South Carroll wrestling team found themselves in not one, but two tightly contested duals against nationally-ranked competition Tuesday night. The No. 2 Cavaliers got key wins from Kaden Cyrus and AJ Rodrigues and defeated both No. 3 Gilman and Spring Mills.

“It was hard,” South Carroll coach Jay Braunstein said. “We have a schedule like this on purpose.”

South Carroll’s first dual was against Spring Mills out of Martinsburg, West Virginia. The dual was headlined by the 170-pound contest between AJ Rodrigues and Spring Mills’ Patrick Jackson. Both came into the match as returning state champions and are each ranked in the top-20 in the country. Jackson got the best of Rodrigues, winning by decision.

While that may have been the match of the night on paper, the biggest win came from South Carroll’s Kaden Cyru, as he picked up an important victory for the Cavaliers.

Cyrus’s pin of Ryan Haggerty in their 145-pound bout erased a Spring Mills four-point lead, giving South Carroll the lead late in the dual. Gage Owen sealed the victory for the Cavs with his own pinfall victory to clinch the narrow 35-32 victory.

“I just wanted to win so bad for my teammates,” Cyrus said, “I went out there and gave everything I had and I think that’s what gave me the edge.”

While Cyrus may be a lesser-known name on a roster filled with state champions and other placers, his coach knows exactly the quality he’s getting when he sends him to the mat.

“He did what he does, he just doesn’t make many mistakes,” Braunstein said. “If he was anywhere else, he’d be starting and fighting for a state championship, he’s that good.”

Along with Cyrus and Owen, South Carroll got a pin from Sean Hobbs (126).

South Carroll’s second dual came against a Gilman team hungry for redemption after their 38-31 loss to Spring Mills earlier in the night.

In the back-and-forth dual, both teams were hyped as the second to last match of the night pit Rodrigues against Nick Haughty with the teams tied at 30.

Rodrigues, one of three returning state champions for the Cavaliers, came out much more aggressive compared to his loss earlier in the night. The 170-pounder earned redemption and pushed his team to the brink of victory with a technical fall that included thunderous takedowns that echoed across the gym, much to the delight of the South Carroll crowd.

“I just kept scoring points and never let off the gas pedal,” Rodrigues said “I couldn’t get [a six-point pinfall], but the tech fall is just as good.”

AJ’s victory was followed by his younger brother Manny Rodrigues, who won his match and sealed the tri-meet sweep, 38-30.

South Carroll also picked up pinfall victories from Grayson Barnhill (106), Evan Owen (113), Gage Owen (145) and Rylan Moose (195).

Spring Mills 38, Gillman 31

106: Dallas Owens (SM) def Anders Martin (G); 113: Matthew Dolan (SM) def Sawyer Enright (G); 120: Jacob Perry (SM) def Zach Glory (G); 126: Landon Hoffman (SM) def John Jurkovic (G); 132: Tyson Sherlock (G) def Ross Smelser (SM); 138: Emmitt Sherlock (G) def Landon Herndon (SM); 145: Buck Franklin (G) def Ryan Haggerty (SM); 152: Sam Stotler (SM) def Symon Forthman; 160: Alan Gushue (G) def Mason Swanson (SM); 170: Patrick Jackson (SM) def Nick Haughty (G), tech fall; 182: Marcus Walker (G) def Domonic Cutlip (SM); 195: Nathan Graham (SM) def Carson Mingo (G); 220: Wesley Seba (G) def Adam Hoffman (SM); 285: Anthony Williams (SM) def Bryce Wilson (G).

South Carroll 35, Spring Mills 32

106: Dallas Owens (SM) def Grayson Barnhill (SC); 113: Matthew Dolan (SM) def Evan Owen (SC); 120: Jojo Gigliotti (SC) md Jacob Perry (SM), 10-1; 126: Sean Hobbs (SC) def Landon Hoffman (SM); 132: Ross Smelser (SM) def Angelo Marchany (SC); 138: Michael Pizzuto (SC) def Landon Hernon (SM); 145: Kaden Cyrus (SC) def Ryan Haggerty (SM); 152: Gage Owen (SC) def Luke Welch (SM); 160: Sam Stotler (SM) def Anthony Rodrigues (SC); 172: Patrick Jackson (SM) def Aj Rodrigues (SC); 182: Janero Marchany (SC) def Domonic Cutlip (SM); 195: Manny Rodrigues (SC) def Nathan Grant (SM); 220: Rylan Moose (SC) def Adam Hoffman; 285: Anthony Williams (SM) def Declan Logan (SC).

South Carroll 38, Gilman 30

106: Grayson Barnhill (SC) def Anders Martin (G); 113: Evan Owen (SC) def Sawyer Enright (G); 120: Jojo Gigliotti (SC) def Zach Glory (G); 126: John Jurkovic (G) def Sean Hobbs (SC); 132: Tyson Sherlock (G) def Angelo Marchany (SC); 138: Emmitt Sherlock (G) def Michael Pizzuto (SC), OT; 145: Gage Owen (SC) def Chase Pitruzzella (G); 152: Allan Gushue (G) def Anthony Rodrigues (SC); 160: Rion Camponsechi (SC) def Symon Forthman (G); 170: AJ Rodrigues (SC) tf Nick Haughty (G); 182: Manny Rodrigues (SC) Marcus Walker (G); 195: Rylan Moose (SC) def Tremont Henson (G); 220: Carson Mingo (G) def Logan Brightful (SC); 285: Wesley Seba (G) def Declan Logan (SC).