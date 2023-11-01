South Carroll field hockey defeats Francis Scott Key, 3-0, for regional title; Rowan Miller scores twice in win

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

South Carroll field hockey team celebrates their victory with the Class 1A Regional Championship plaque after defeating Fsk 3-0. FSK vs South Carroll regional field hockey final, Tuesday October 31, 2023 at Francis Scott Key High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Heading into the state field hockey playoffs, all eyes in Carroll County were laser-focused on the stacked Class 1A West Region I, home to not one — but four county teams.

With an early-round slate that featured two hotly contested local matchups in the regional semifinals, the regional championship all came down to two familiar opponents Tuesday.

Following up on last year’s comeback victory in the state semifinals, South Carroll once again prevailed against Francis Scott Key, clinching a state quarterfinal spot and a second consecutive regional championship with a 3-0 win.

“We knew they were going to be a tough matchup coming in,” South Carroll coach Kayla Holston said. “Whoever wanted it the most and worked the hardest was going to come out on top.”

Rowan Miller led the way for the Cavaliers in a dream performance, scoring the game’s first two goals. After hitting the back of the cage first in the second quarter, she did it again shortly after, controlling the ball after an impressive diving save from Francis Scott Key’s goalie and hit it hard for her second goal of the day.

“I guess I was in the right spot at the right time,” Miller said laughing next to her coach.

While “right place, right time” may be a good justification for scoring two goals in a regional championship, Holston wasn’t buying it. She knew coming in players like Miller had the skills needed to lead the team and earn another regional championship, but knew her players would need to step their game up even more at this point in the postseason. Miller has made quite the impression on her coach, not just after Tuesday’s game, but throughout the season.

“She is solid on the field when it comes to having her stick down in the post,” Holston said. “She’s fast, she’s always going, always ball hungry. She earned those two goals today for sure.”

Miller wasn’t the only standout for South Carroll, who fielded a defense that shut out the region’s top seed. With several returners from last year’s state finalist squad ready to roll and make another long run, it was the extra work in the offseason and growth throughout the regular season that made the difference.

“We’ve put in a lot of work during practice, Miller said. “Our focus has been there from the start.”

The South Carroll field hockey team celebrates its victory with the Class 1A West Region I championship plaque after defeating Francis Scott Key, 3-0, on Tuesday. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Not only were the Cavilers focused on themselves and their individual roles, but on their teammates as well. It was the teamwork on display on the defensive side. The Cavaliers communicated with each other and execute the game plan to perfection late in the game as the Eagles began to get desperate.

The game plan worked as the Eagles struggled to move the ball around and get off any decent shots, slowly watching as an impressive season came to an end.

“The teamwork was big today.” Holston said. “They worked really hard together and picked each other up when they were down.”

After an Alayna Enoff assist led to an Audrey Lillycrop goal late in the fourth quarter to extend the lead, the Cavaliers were finally able to celebrate another regional title as the clock hit zero.

South Carroll's Rowan Miller, celebrates after scoring her first goal in the second quarter. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

“We knew coming in that we could do this,” Miller said. “Now we need to win the next one.”

As the girls hugged and screamed tears of joy, Holston was able to reflect for a quick second on her program’s accomplishments. As the Cavaliers wait and see who and where they’ll play in the state quarterfinals — the state reseeds the eight regional champions — Holsten was confident that this is just the first of many regional championships and state tournament births.

“I just think that we’re growing,” she said. “We have a good feeder program and girls coming in with more experience than ever. It’s going to be a great next couple of years.”

1A West Region I Championship

South Carroll 3, Francis Scott Key 0

SC- Rowan Miller (2), Audrey Lillycrop (1)