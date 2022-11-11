South Carroll field hockey upsets No. 15 Francis Scott Key, 2-1, to advance to 1A state final

A month ago, the South Carroll field hockey team was desperately searching for answers about how to end a five-game losing streak that threatened to derail its season.

After their performance Thursday night, however, the Cavaliers began posing a new question: Could a No. 7 seed win a state title?

Advertisement

Junior Addie Fowble knocked in a loose ball in front of the goal with 4:58 to play, breaking a tie to give South Carroll a 2-1 upset win over No. 15 Francis Scott Key in the Class 1A state semifinals at Glen Burnie High School.

“I think the girls really dug deep and they decided, ‘Do we want to end our season the first game of playoffs or do we want to make something out of this season?’” South Carroll coach Kayla Holston said. “I give them credit. They came together, dug deep. They found out what good teamwork was. I give it all to them.”

Advertisement

South Carroll (10-6), which had lost 4-2 to Key four weeks ago, will aim for its first state title since 2018 when it faces top-seeded Pocomoke, a 5-0 winner over Patuxent in the other semifinal, on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Stevenson University in Owings Mills.

A win would give Carroll County its 12th state field hockey title since 2010.

South Carroll's Caroline Laur, left, takes a shot at goal against Francis Scott Key's Drew Watkins, right, in the second quarter of Thursday night's Class 1A state semifinal. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Since ending their five-game skid, the Cavaliers have won five straight by a combined score of 16-2.

Francis Scott Key (11-4) took the lead just 5:56 into the game when junior Drew Watkins sent the ball toward the cage after a penalty corner and sophomore Jena Stambaugh fought through several defenders to poke it in.

South Carroll had its chances throughout the first half, but was unable to capitalize. Though the Cavaliers kept the ball at Key’s end for much of the second quarter, they came up empty on five straight penalty corners shortly before halftime.

Finally, on their seventh straight corner, the Cavaliers struck gold when Alayna Enoff inserted the ball to senior Shannon McTavish, who fired a hard shot from the top of the arc to tie the game at 1 with 4:25 left in the third.

All told, South Carroll had 10 corners to Key’s four.

“I feel like eventually we just all settled down and we were just finally able to work together and get them in,” McTavish said.

Advertisement

“I think it was a matter of playing the corner clean and playing the right corner [play],” Holston said. “We have a couple, and I think it’s the luck of the draw. Sometimes they work and sometimes they don’t, but I think it was just a matter of, ‘Which one are we going to play the cleanest? Which one are we going to get in the back of the goal?’”

South Carroll's Reese Athey (8) reacts after Francis Scott Key scored in the first quarter of Thursday night's Class 1A state semifinal. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Fowble then broke the tie when, after another corner, the ball squirted through the goal mouth and the forward managed to get a stick on it.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

“It happened so fast. ... I almost tripped into the goal,” Fowble said. “I ended up bumping it and it just went in. It was just luck.”

The win came one month after South Carroll suffered a convincing loss to the Eagles, marking the fourth of what would become five straight losses.

“We were at a low,” Holston said. “I had girls hurt. I had girls sick. Just not working together as a team. After that game was just when they came together.”

“We really all wanted it, and we knew we were better than we were playing,” McTavish said. “Then we really just started picking it up.”

Advertisement

Goals: SC — McTavish, Fowble; FSK — Stambaugh.

Saves: SC — Sheaffer 3; FSK — Dehoff 4.

Half: Francis Scott Key, 1-0.