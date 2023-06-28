Varsity Q&A: New South Carroll football coach Mike Crumley brings ‘very inclusive, very educational’ style

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Mike Crumley, second from right, was the offensive coordinator during South Carroll's trip to the state championship game in 2021. Now tasked with taking over for Mike Kraus, he said his coaching style is "very inclusive, very educational."

This fall, Mike Crumley will finally get his shot as a varsity head football coach.

The promotion comes after 14 years with South Carroll football in a variety of roles, most notably offensive coordinator during the Cavaliers’ 2021 run to the state final, where they lost to Dunbar.

This past season, the Cavaliers went 9-2, earning a share of the Carroll County championship and advancing to the state quarterfinals before losing to Harford Tech. Crumley was elevated to head coach this summer following the resignation of Mike Kraus.

“The South Carroll Athletic Department is pleased to have Mike Crumley take over as head coach of the South Carroll football program,” athletic director Tim Novotny said in a statement. “Coach Crumley has been a part of the community and the coaching staff for many years and is ready to take charge of a program that he has put so much blood, sweat, and tears into.”

Crumley’s biggest task will be replacing the production of running back AJ Rodrigues, who ran for a county-high 1,514 yards and 22 touchdowns en route to being named the 2022 Carroll County Times Offensive Player of the Year, making The Baltimore Sun All-Metro second team and being honored as the 2022-23 Sun high school boys Athlete of the Year.

Crumley spoke to the Carroll County Times as he plans for the 2023 season. (Note: Some questions and answers have been lightly edited for clarity.)

How would you describe your coaching style?

I would say that my coaching style is very inclusive, very educational. Young athletes like to understand the overall scheme and understand how they fit, as well as what does this play in particular mean and what are you trying to achieve.

With the offense, I was very quick to explain the whole vision for what we were trying to do. Week to week. I try to be very inclusive and let the guys understand what the game plan is and why we are telling them to do certain things on the field.

Working under both Kraus and Steve Luette, what are some things you are going to take from them and apply as a head coach?

Watching the way Coach Luette managed his staff and the ways he built the players up to enjoy the game and become a family both on and off the field was something that I took really to heart and will try to emulate.

Mike Crumley, left, is taking over as head coach of South Carroll football after 14 years with the program in a variety of roles.

What will your staff look like? Have you made any hires?

We certainly are going to be a much younger staff.

I’m fortunate enough to have South Carroll’s career rushing leader Chris Gavin on staff, as well as our career passing leader, Ben Nardo, and a couple of other younger guys who are recent South Carroll graduates.

We’ve skewed a little bit younger, but these guys are so focused, they’re innovative and they just see the sport differently. Even though we may not have as much experience, coaching-wise, I think that we are set up in a really good place to have the players very engaged on the team and ready to hit the ground running.

With some key contributors graduating, what will be the philosophy of the program?

As the offense, defense and the X’s and O’s go, I think that we’re in pretty good shape to not make a whole lot of changes. We have at South Carroll a pretty good foundation of being able to edit our offense or defense to suit the players that come up through the program.

We are a young program right now, but we have quite a few guys coming up through the pipeline who are going to enable us to do the types of things that we want to do — run the ball well, pass the ball efficiently and stay pretty aggressive on defense.

What will be the core values of the South Carroll football program under your direction?

Opportunity. If there’s players that want to come out and be a part of this program and sweat and bleed with the other guys out in the practice field, they deserve that opportunity to be out there with us on game nights.

Growth. I know it’s cliche to say that football mirrors the game of life, but there’s some truth to that with being able to learn how to be a good teammate, to watch out for each other, be on the same page and work together toward a focused goal.

Family. One thing that I learned in the offseason, especially spending a lot of time around the wrestling program, is watching just the nature of family that surrounds that program from the parents in the stands at the meets to the players themselves.

It’s going to be a definite stress of mine to try to incorporate that same sort of family feel and the environment around the locker room on game nights and just kind of build and make it one big family on Friday nights.

I want the guys to understand that there’s not another time like this in their life for them to be able to grow and have that brotherhood and that bond that they can carry on for the rest of their lives.