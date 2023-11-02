South Carroll football primed for playoffs with running back Anthony Rodrigues stepping up in brother’s absence

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

South Carroll's Anthony Rodrigues carries the ball during a game against Liberty on Oct. 13. Rodrigues took over as the Cavaliers' feature running back after older brother, Manny, tore his ACL in Week 1. The younger Rodrigues has been a key part of South Carroll's three-game winning streak to close the regular season. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

At South Carroll, the phrase “my brother’s keeper” has taken on a literal meaning this football season.

Armed with an offensive line stocked with seniors, there were high expectations for Mike Crumley’s first season at the helm. The main reason, however, was the expected breakout of junior running back Manny Rodrigues, ready to take over following the graduation of older brother and last season’s Carroll County Offensive Player of the Year, AJ Rodrigues.

But in Week 1 against Chesapeake, disaster struck. Not only did the Cavaliers lose the game, 34-17, the first of what would stretch to six straight losses, but to make matters worse, Manny was lost for the season with a torn ACL. He rushed 19 times for 104 yards and a touchdown before suffering the injury.

“Starting off the year losing Manny really put a damper on the season,” offensive coordinator Chris Gavin said. “Good football teams have to have a balance, so without Manny, we were left looking for our identity.”

It took a month to pivot and find a new offensive rhythm. But things began to turn around on Oct. 6, when the Cavaliers took then-unbeaten Winters Mill to overtime. That was the last South Carroll loss, as the Cavaliers ran off three straight wins to close the regular season, earning the chance to host a playoff game Friday night. They’ll host Williamsport at 6 p.m.

A big reason for the turnaround: yet another Rodrigues brother — Anthony.

With the sophomore stepping up for his team in his brother’s absence, South Carroll has become one of the hottest teams heading into the playoffs, primed and ready for another run.

“Something clicked in my mind saying I had to step up and I just did it,” Anthony said. “I’ve been doing really good and just playing hard for my team.”

While the Cavaliers are on a three-game winning streak, it was actually the week before during the Winters Mill loss where Anthony emerged. Despite the loss, it was the best performance of the season for the team. After nine carries for 1 yard through the first five weeks, Rodrigues rushed 21 times for 121 yards against the Falcons.

The next week, the Cavaliers started their three-game winning streak with Anthony leading the charge. He rushed for over 160 yards and two touchdowns in wins over Century and Francis Scott Key. Those last two performances are two of the best of the season for any player in the county.

He closed the regular season with 103 rushes for 500 yards — 499 coming since Week 6 — and five touchdowns.

South Carroll's Anthony Rodrigues has rushed for 499 yards and five touchdowns over the final four weeks of the season. Those four weeks include an overtime loss to then-unbeaten Winters Mill and three straight wins to close the regular season. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“Having him be able to step up into the role and have that confidence as a sophomore, I’ve never seen someone this young do it for us,” Gavin said. “It just speaks to how good he is and how talented he is at this stage.”

Still trying to embrace his role and the attention that comes with being one of the top offensive threats in the county, Anthony smiled and instantly gave credit to his father for instilling confidence in him once his brother went down.

“I was kinda iffy about if I wanted to step up or not,” he said. “Buy my Dad was motivating me every day and telling me my team needed me.”

Anthony also praised his offensive line for creating the holes for him to run through.

“We click more now,” he said. “With all these perfect blocks and them making the holes, my job’s been a lot easier.”

The big men up front know that the rushing attack has been key to the turnaround for the Cavaliers this season.

“We’ve had a good pass game, but in the weeks we were losing, we haven’t had a solid run game,” offensive lineman Logan Brightful said. “We started out 0-6 but ever since the run game with Anthony has picked up, it’s been great for us. We’ve been going at it and it shows in our record.”

South Carroll's Anthony Rodrigues, right, celebrates a touchdown run with teammate Ian Straley against Liberty. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Gavin also acknowledged that having a runner like Anthony behind an offensive line playing and jelling so well makes the Cavaliers rushing attack just as formidable as the Caleb Evans and Ian Straley-led passing attack.

The newfound balance makes the team that much more dangerous heading into the playoffs.

“This year, we would have to rely a lot on Caleb and the receivers to make plays,” Gavin said. “Now that we have Anthony running so well, we’re confident that we can move the ball any way we want to. He makes us harder to game plan against.”

While the Cavaliers may not be county champions like Westminster, or have the greatest season in school history like Winters Mill, with Anthony Rodrigues emerging and leading the way, no team may be playing as well as the Cavaliers heading into the playoffs.

A win against Williamsport would set up a rematch with the Falcons next week, and then, anything is possible and the Cavaliers know they now have the elements in place to be a dangerous team on both sides of the ball.

“We feel like a complete football team now,” linebacker Jackson Shekore said with a smile. “Our job is to take it one week at a time and if we play like we’ve been playing, we’ll be zooming to states.”