South Carroll field hockey’s Cailin Yankle goes from helper to hero in state championship victory

South Carroll's Cailin Yankle races up the field with the ball, chased by Pocomoke's Ava Skorobatsch during Saturday's Class 1A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School. Yankle had only three goals this season but eight assists, scored the winning goal in the Cavaliers' state championship win. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Cailin Yankle had always been willing to lend a helping hand.

The South Carroll field hockey senior midfield hadn’t been one of the team’s leading goal scorers through the season, but rather she was the one setting up the more prolific offensive threats such as Alayna Enoff and Addie Fowble.

Yankle entered Saturday’s Class 1A state championship game against Pocomoke with three goals and eight assists. But the season’s biggest moment became Yankle’s time to step into the spotlight.

South Carroll and Pocomoke were tied at 1 heading into the fourth quarter. An initial Cavaliers shot was saved by the Pocomoke goalie, but the rebound came to Yankle.

“In practice we’ve been working on rebounds a lot,” she said. “I think everything clicked. It came to me and I thought I needed to make this goal.”

She said after the game in those situations she normally looks to pass, see which teammate is waiting by the post. But this time she saw the chance herself and took it. The shot deflected off a Pocomoke defender’s stick and into the goal. It held up as the game-winner in South Carroll’s 2-1 state championship win.

“It doesn’t feel real,” Yankle said. “We worked so hard and we finally got a reward. We’re all so excited.”

She admitted while she had a good feeling all day about the game, scoring the championship-winning goal was the last thing she expected.

“I never score,” she said laughing. “So I was like, ‘How did this just happen?’ I was very surprised.”

South Carroll coach Kayla Holston said she prepared herself to be ready for that moment.

“She’s done really well all season,” Holston said. “She’s the one that helps us get the ball up the field. She’s had a lot of assists this year. I talked to her a little bit after and we’ve been working on rebounds and working on sending it right back in after the goalie clears it out. She was in the right place at the right time, ready for that rebound. She earned that goal 100%.”

South Carroll's Cailin Yankle, center, advances the ball between Pocomoke defenders Kendall Rayfield, left, and Aubrey Jackson-Bowen. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Yankle was the latest in a line of players stepping up for South Carroll during its playoff run. Enoff led South Carroll this season with 10 goals with Fowble right behind with nine. Sophia DuPont added seven. Through the final four playoff games, Fowble and Enoff were limited to one goal each in the Cavaliers’ quarterfinal win over Middletown and shootout tallies in the semifinal against Patuxent. The rest of the scoring load came from other sources.

Rowan Miller scored her first two varsity goals of the season against Francis Scott Key in the regional final and added another in her team’s state semifinal win. Megan Maynard had only one goal in the regular season before scoring in both the state quarterfinal and semifinal wins. Caroline Tolle’s first goal came with her team behind in the first quarter of Saturday’s championship game.

“I brought up six pull-ups from JV including an extra goalie for playoffs, just because I like to have extras on my bench and it’s a good experience for them,” Holston said. “Once we got started with playoffs and I felt we still had some holes to fill, it was nice to have extra people.

Saturday’s game was also the second straight South Carroll rallied to win. Their championship run has featured several clutch late-game performances, including three goals in the fourth quarter of a regional semifinal against Century when the game was scoreless.

“We always start out a little rough but then when our adrenaline leaves and we can all focus. We can all calm down and work together,” Yankle said.