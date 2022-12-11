South Carroll had an all-around amazing fall with four state runner-up finishes, including three girls sports

South Carroll has found athletic success over the last few years, even as one of the smallest schools in Carroll Count. But it’s never been quite like this fall.

It wasn’t just one Cavalier program going on a great one, but all-around success, benefiting all programs.

While no fall sport won a state title, four came as close as one can without bringing the trophy back to Sykesville. Girls soccer, volleyball and field hockey, along with co-ed golf, ended up as state runners-up this fall.

South Carroll volleyball players, from left, Abby Kennedy, Cali Kalishek, Emily Trail and Lindsey Willie, show a few smiles and their silver medals after a loss in the Class 1A state championship game on Nov. 16. The volleyball team was joined by the field hockey and soccer teams as South Carroll girls programs that went to state finals in the fall. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media)

It continued a recent trend for the Cavaliers of success in female sports that includes a field hockey state championship in 2018, girls lacrosse winning in 2019 and girls indoor track winning states in 2020.

“In the last five years, our female sports have really taken off and been really competitive,” athletic director Tim Novotny said. “I think you can look at Carroll County as a whole and see that female sports in Carroll County have sort of blossomed. We were really fortunate this year that our teams were competitive enough to advance to the final game and get a shot for the state title.”

There is a sense of support around South Carroll athletics, but that support also comes with a side of competitiveness. It meant that the soccer team, the last team to wrap up its season, wanted to match the other programs’ success if not best them.

South Carroll's Kylie Malone accepts her finalist medal following their 3-2 loss to Fallston during the 1A girls soccer state championship at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Nov. 19. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“All the teams are very supportive of each other, but at the same time competitive,” junior midfielder Kylie Malone said. “Everyone wants to make it farther than the next team. When we saw field hockey make it states and volleyball make it to states, we knew that we also really wanted to make it to states and that pushed us more.”

They all wanted to outdo each other, but during each team’s run, they had the full support of their classmates from other teams.

“It’s a competition but also we all support each other,” South Carroll soccer goal Dani Inglesberry said after their state championship game. “At their states games, we’d go support them and at our state game, they came and supported us. It’s all friendships.”

“High school sports at its best as far as I’m concerned,” soccer coach Andrew Isacco said.

What made each team’s run even more impressive was other than volleyball going 14-4, both field hockey and soccer were at .500 and trending the wrong way going into the playoffs. For field hockey, getting another chance to face teams the Cavs lost to in the regular season during the playoffs only added fuel to the fire as they tried to win states.

The South Carroll field hockey team gathers near their goal after losing to Pocomoke in the Class 1A field hockey state championship on Nov. 12. (John Gillis / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

“We didn’t have the best record ending our regular season, we ended 6-6. We really turned things around those couple weeks of practice before we hit playoffs. We got to see a couple of teams again,” field hockey coach Kayla Holston said. “I think for all those games, for all the playoffs the girls were ready for some revenge and ready to come back better than they did the first time.”

Part of the recent success has been the boom of volleyball and field hockey in the area, meaning there are now more opportunities outside high school teams for athletes to grow their skills. Field hockey’s growth has even led to South Carroll creating a feeder program that helped see a freshman earn a spot on the varsity roster this season, with many more on JV. It has helped a school that can’t be as picky with athletes and needs everyone on the team to be able to step in.

Soccer has been popular for a while in the area. Proximity to Frederick and Montgomery counties has made it easier for athletes to go play club soccer there. South Carroll is hoping to build off these special seasons and with feeder and club programs operating they hope to have more seasons like this fall.

“It’s those kinds of things that play into it and we’re seeing the benefits of it when those kids are in high school and hopefully they continue to grow so we can continue to have success,” Novotny said.