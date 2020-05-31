South Carroll High School’s college commitment list for 2019-20

The Times is recognizing Carroll County’s high school athletes who have made college commitments during the 2019-20 school year.
Some of the county’s high schools recently took to social media to recognize their college-bound athletes, since spring signing day ceremonies were wiped out because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Let’s take a look at them, continuing with South Carroll High School.
The Cavaliers’ girls lacrosse team, still reigning Class 2A state champion, has seven players headed for college ball ― twins Paige Abbott and Paiton Abbott are staying together at Towson University, while teammates Madeline Davis (Salisbury), Kennedy Evans (UMBC), Kristin Gruber (Mount St. Mary’s), Courtney Vasquenza (William & Mary), and Julia Weiss (Kennesaw State) have other plans.
Softball standout Sydni Carroll is committed to Sacred Heart. Carroll is a Times three-time first-team all-county selection in the outfield. Carroll was a three-sport athlete at SC, having played field hockey and basketball along with softball.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers’ baseball team boasts JB Berry (Charleston Southern), Alex Hess (Point Park University), and Nicholas Trey (Frostburg) as its college commits.
South Carroll also has a competitive cheerleading commit in Delaney Gass, who is off to University of South Carolina.
Times Boys Soccer Player of the Year Carter Chesney is headed to Salisbury after setting a new Carroll County scoring record last fall.
Brendan Cave and John Kettula will be staying together at UMBC and have plans to double up with cross country and track and field.
Cavs athletic director Tim Novotny recently recognized nine athletes who didn’t get to have an official signing day ceremony with a series of Facebook posts.
Girls Basketball
Ashleigh Zepp, Shenandoah
Baseball
JB Berry, Charleston Southern
Alex Hess, Point Park University
Nicholas Trey, Frostburg
Cheerleading
Delaney Gass, Univ. of South Carolina
Boys Cross Country
Brendan Cave, UMBC
John Kettula, UMBC
Football
Michael Crown, Frostburg
Field Hockey
Meghan Radnoff, Misericordia
Ice Hockey
Hannah Tingley, SUNY Buffalo State
Boys Lacrosse
Drew Downing, Salisbury
Girls Lacrosse
Paige Abbott, Towson
Paiton Abbott, Towson
Madeline Davis, Salisbury
Kennedy Evans, UMBC
Kristin Gruber, Mount St. Mary’s
Courtney Vasquenza, William & Mary
Julia Weiss, Kennesaw State
Boys Soccer
Carter Chesney, Salisbury
Dylan Youmans, Wilson College
Girls Soccer
Peyton Golueke, Shenandoah
Softball
Sydni Carroll, Sacred Heart
Boys Track & Field
Luke Anderson, Liberty University
Brendan Cave, UMBC
John Kettula, UMBC