South Carroll High School’s college commitment list for 2019-20

By Carroll County Times
Carroll County Times
May 31, 2020 6:00 AM
South Carroll's Sydni Carroll, left, is congratulated after scoring a run by teammate Haily Medrano during a softball game against Liberty at South Carroll High School on Friday, April 12.
South Carroll's Sydni Carroll, left, is congratulated after scoring a run by teammate Haily Medrano during a softball game against Liberty at South Carroll High School on Friday, April 12.(Brian Krista / Carroll County Times)

The Times is recognizing Carroll County’s high school athletes who have made college commitments during the 2019-20 school year.

Some of the county’s high schools recently took to social media to recognize their college-bound athletes, since spring signing day ceremonies were wiped out because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Let’s take a look at them, continuing with South Carroll High School.

The Cavaliers’ girls lacrosse team, still reigning Class 2A state champion, has seven players headed for college ball ― twins Paige Abbott and Paiton Abbott are staying together at Towson University, while teammates Madeline Davis (Salisbury), Kennedy Evans (UMBC), Kristin Gruber (Mount St. Mary’s), Courtney Vasquenza (William & Mary), and Julia Weiss (Kennesaw State) have other plans.
Softball standout Sydni Carroll is committed to Sacred Heart. Carroll is a Times three-time first-team all-county selection in the outfield. Carroll was a three-sport athlete at SC, having played field hockey and basketball along with softball.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers’ baseball team boasts JB Berry (Charleston Southern), Alex Hess (Point Park University), and Nicholas Trey (Frostburg) as its college commits.

South Carroll also has a competitive cheerleading commit in Delaney Gass, who is off to University of South Carolina.

Times Boys Soccer Player of the Year Carter Chesney is headed to Salisbury after setting a new Carroll County scoring record last fall.

Brendan Cave and John Kettula will be staying together at UMBC and have plans to double up with cross country and track and field.

Cavs athletic director Tim Novotny recently recognized nine athletes who didn’t get to have an official signing day ceremony with a series of Facebook posts.

Girls Basketball

Ashleigh Zepp, Shenandoah

Baseball

JB Berry, Charleston Southern

Alex Hess, Point Park University

Nicholas Trey, Frostburg

Cheerleading

Delaney Gass, Univ. of South Carolina

Boys Cross Country

Brendan Cave, UMBC

John Kettula, UMBC

Football

Michael Crown, Frostburg

Field Hockey

Meghan Radnoff, Misericordia

Ice Hockey

Hannah Tingley, SUNY Buffalo State

Boys Lacrosse

Drew Downing, Salisbury

Girls Lacrosse

Paige Abbott, Towson

Paiton Abbott, Towson

Madeline Davis, Salisbury

Kennedy Evans, UMBC

Kristin Gruber, Mount St. Mary’s

Courtney Vasquenza, William & Mary

Julia Weiss, Kennesaw State

Boys Soccer

Carter Chesney, Salisbury

Dylan Youmans, Wilson College

Girls Soccer

Peyton Golueke, Shenandoah

Softball

Sydni Carroll, Sacred Heart

Boys Track & Field

Luke Anderson, Liberty University

Brendan Cave, UMBC

John Kettula, UMBC

